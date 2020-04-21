UnityPoint Health to reduce staff hours, implement limited furloughs and cut executive pay

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

UnityPoint Health will begin temporary reduction in hours for certain team members, implement limited furloughs and reduce salaries for executives, according to a news release from the health system.

UnityPoint Health has hospitals in Rock Island, Moline, Bettendorf and Muscatine.

UnityPoint Health hospitals and clinics are facing unprecedented challenges and volume declines as a result of the global pandemic, the news release stated.

The health system has already paused elective services, deferred or delayed all capital projects, and reduced unnecessary spending.

"The COVID-19 crisis has challenged UnityPoint Health as a care provider and as an employer," said UnityPoint Health President and CEO Kevin Vermeer.

"While we remain focused on providing the best care possible for our patients, it's critical we conserve our resources wherever possible. These changes in our workforce are needed to ensure we can continue meeting the healthcare needs of our communities into the future."

UnityPoint Health determined additional measures were needed to focus resources and optimize the response to COVID-19.

Effective April 26, it is implementing the following changes: