UnityPoint Health-Trinity modifies patient visitation rules

Starting Monday, only one visitor will be allowed per patient during visiting hours at UnityPoint Health-Trinity.
The temporary change comes amid the worsening COVID-19 pandemic to protect patients and health care workers, hospital officials said in a news release.
"We recognize there are times when having a visitor or family member present is crucial. In these cases, a visitor who is designated by the patient, based on the exceptions below, must stay in the patient's room and wear a mask the entire time of their visit. Once the visitor leaves the patient room, they must leave the hospital. In all cases, a visitor will only be allowed if they are symptom free (do not have symptoms of respiratory infection including fever, runny nose, cough, shortness of breath). Additionally, children under the age of 18 will not be allowed as a visitor except under extraordinary circumstances," hospital officials said in the release.
The hospital said exceptions are:
- One visitor, per length of the patient’s hospitalization, will be allowed to visit their hospitalized loved one between the hours of noon and 6 p.m. The visitor must enter the hospital through the main entrance for screening prior to their visit and must remain in the patient’s room throughout the duration of the visit. Visitors are asked to remain masked while in the patient’s room. No visitors are allowed for patients with a pending or positive COVID-19 test.
- Patients who have an appointment at a clinic located within the hospital or are visiting the Emergency Room, may have one person with them.
- Nursery and Neonatal Special Care Unit patients may have one birth parent plus one significant other who must remain in the room for the duration of the visit.
- Patients where the end-of-life is imminent may have two visitors. Two visitors may also be present during discussion of end-of-life care decisions.
- Patients who are discussing palliative care decisions may have one visitor.
- Patients who have cognitive impairments or developmental delays, where caregiver provides safety, may have one visitor.
- Minors under the age of 18 may have two parents or guardians accompany them in all care areas.
- Patients undergoing surgery or procedures may have one visitor stay in the surgical waiting area or ambulatory room until the procedure is finished. After speaking with the surgeon following the procedure, the visitor must leave the hospital as soon as possible. The visitor may return during visiting hours.
- Patients who require mobility assistance may have one visitor accompany them to laboratory or radiology appointments.
