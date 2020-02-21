UPDATE: Deere & Company beats analyst estimates, despite concerns over coronavirus, trade deal promises

“It’s still early to determine what that looks like. Also, what commodities make that up plays a pretty big role. Is it a continued purchase of soybeans, or is it other commodities like ethanol and other things that haven’t always been there or have been significant? So a lot of questions still there,” Campbell said.

He also noted Deere’s investment in precision ag, or the use of technology that allows farmers to move more precisely in their fields, has benefited customers seeking economic value for their work.

“Customers are increasingly opting for solutions that offer the highest levels of productivity, driving a better outcome for their operations and higher average selling prices for us. We view this as evidence we can drive growth in our financial results even when the number of our sales are flat, or down,” Campbell said.

Aging equipment is still in the fields, he said, likely the oldest in use since the early 2000s.

“We think we’re there in terms of the driver’s replacement demand, and on top of that technology and productivity,” he said.

Company becoming 'leaner'