Update: Deere & Company reports net income of $811 million for third quarter

“We’ve taken some layers out of the organization. We’ve been able to respond much quicker in this very, very dynamic environment and that’s given us a lot of confidence on the path we’re going on,” said Ryan Campbell, Deere’s chief financial officer.

The other aspect of the smart industrial redesign is a focused approach on its precision ag, or the use of technology by operators in their fields. In other words, Deere is moving to position itself as the Apple of Ag.

But that use of technology, such as having a sprayer turn off between plants instead of running the entire time, cuts overhead expenses for farmers.

Two years of international trade wars seemed to come to an end when the U.S. and China signed off on the first phase of a new trade deal in January, but the coronavirus leveled economic blows to both countries. China has increased purchases of American-made goods, such as crops, as promised in the deal, but still has a ways to go to meet goals.

Cory Reed, president of Deere’s agriculture and turf division for production and precision ag, said nearly all of the company’s advanced precision features saw higher take rates by customers than previous years.

That demonstrates “customers’ willingness for sustained investment in technology in the face of uncertain market conditions, specifically we see the significant levels of investment in solutions that have the highest demonstrable impact on customer economics,” he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.