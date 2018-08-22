UPDATE: Internet service to Iowa Workforce Development, including IowaWORKS Centers throughout the state, has been restored.
EARLIER STORY: DES MOINES — Iowa Workforce Development, including IowaWORKS Centers throughout the state, have no internet service.
This outage is affecting employees' access to phone and email systems.
This includes all online applications including individual unemployment filing and employer accounts. Customers can still receive job seeking services in person by visiting our offices.