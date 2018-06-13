Quad-Citians may have a popular new eatery to relish.
City officials have confirmed Peoria developer William Torchia could bring Portillo’s to Davenport, across from Costco Wholesale along 53rd Street.
Torchia runs WCT Properties out of East Peoria and has helped bring several developments to the Quad-Cities, including two separate strip malls on Elmore Avenue, as well as Natural Grocers. And recently, he helped bring Portillo's to Peoria. The Chicago-style hot dog restaurant chain opened this spring.
Some Quad-Cities residents have been begging for a local Portillo's chain for years and even started a Facebook group about it. And the city of Davenport teased to a Portillo's opening on its Facebook page Wednesday, which sparked conversation of the restaurant chain's arrival in the Q-C once again.
Wednesday afternoon, the city posted on its website, “Davenport is potentially the site of Iowa’s and the Quad-Cities’ first Portillo’s location that is part of a zoning request that goes to the Planning and Zoning Commission next week.”
Torchia said he won’t announce official plans until a neighborhood meeting with 18 property owners at 6 p.m. Thursday, at the Davenport Library Eastern Avenue branch.
"I don't have a deal with anyone for this particular development," he said. "For this particular ground, nothing has been signed yet. There are no deals with anyone. Right now, it's just important to get the land rezoned so we can bring commercial development to those parcels."
Portillo's Spokeswoman Ana Espinoza said there is no news to report on development in the Quad-Cities at this time.
Next Tuesday, the Davenport Planning and Zoning Commission will consider Torchia's request to rezone 6.5 acres, south of East 53rd Street and east of Lorton Avenue, from a residential to commercial development. The property is south of the new Costco, which is expected to open in October.
"The development is lining up right with the Costco and that new traffic signal on 53rd Street," he said. "So you'll be able to go directly across from our development to Costco, and then turn left or right on 53rd Street."
He said around nine residential properties currently sit on the land, which runs along 53rd, from Lorton Avenue toward the Q-C Mart.
"Our goal is to be a good neighbor and blend with the neighborhood," Torchia said. "We want to make sure the neighbors are comfortable with what we're trying to do. We have a long way to go with meetings and the city, but having their support will get this across the finish line."
This story is developing.