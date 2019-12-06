UPDATE: There's a shortage of flower marijuana in Illinois. It may not be widely available for recreational users for months.

Dispensaries must keep a 30-day inventory for their patients, said Pam Althoff, executive director of the Cannabis Business Association of Illinois. As demand grows, the inventory must, too.

That has led to a “crunch," as has several weeks passing between when the legislation was signed on June 25 and when the first recreational grow licenses were issued.

“If you do the math, it takes cannabis minimally 12 weeks, sometimes 16, depending on the plant and the strain to produce a crop. We’re bumping up against that Jan. 1 deadline,” Althoff said. “This is an initial, and hopefully short-lived, shortage. I think over the past several weeks the industry, as well as the State of Illinois, our regulators, truly understand this will be somewhat of a soft opening. But then give us a few more months, we anticipate the availability of product will significantly improve.”

This is not unique to Illinois. Ballegeer thinks recreational marijuana could be sold out on the first day, which is what happened in Michigan.

“It’s happened in every state. That is not unusual. In every state, even those that had a year; California (and) Colorado had a year to get up and running and there was a shortage,” Althoff said.