Update: Three COVID-19 cases at Arconic, Davenport

Three workers at Arconic's Davenport Works now have tested positive for the coronavirus, COVID-19.

Arconic-Davenport spokesman John Riches said Monday afternoon that company officials were made aware Sunday of two cases and a third was reported Monday morning.

As a result of the infections, some other workers are in home quarantine. Due to employee privacy rights, Riches declined to say whether or how many of the trio is or were hospitalized.

Arconic is deemed an essential business and employs nearly 2,500 people.

"All (COVID) notifications are taken seriously, and protocols are in place to manage these situations and evaluate any exposures that may have occurred when the infected individual was last on premises," according to a company statement. "As a precaution, co-workers who were in close contact will remain home to self-quarantine consistent with our protocols.

"We continue to maintain heightened hygiene measures, increased social distancing, and working remotely when possible, as recommended by relevant health authorities.”

Arconic now is added to the list of Quad-City companies that are impacted by COVID cases, including Deere, the Rock Island Arsenal and Exelon.

