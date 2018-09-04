The same week it closed doors across the country, Bon-Ton and Younkers posted online that stores might return.
Websites for Younkers, Carson's, Boston Store and other subsidiaries of Bon-Ton have front-page messages announcing the brands are coming back. The Younkers website states, "We've got great news — Younkers is coming back!"
Bon-Ton filed for bankruptcy in February, after the company was unable to find an investor. It was purchased by a group of liquidators and creditors in a bankruptcy auction in April.
Along with hundreds of stores across the country, that led to the closure of Younkers stores at malls in Davenport, Moline and Muscatine.
"The company's intellectual property is in the process of being sold," said Great American Group's Scott Carpenter, president of Retail Solutions, which is leading the liquidation. "We cannot speak to the purchaser's future plans with the company. All inquiries should be referred to the buyer which will be disclosed once the transaction is closed."
There is no word yet on whether the announcement means stores will be re-opened. USA Today reported the new Bon-Ton would focus on online sales, but physical stores in Illinois, Colorado, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania could open.
—Sarah Ritter