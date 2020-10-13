UPDATED: Black McDonald's workers file civil rights suit against 11st Street Rock Island location

“At work, my Black coworkers and I were harassed and racially stereotyped. Ghetto, lazy, smelly; these are some of the words McDonald’s managers used to describe Black cooks and cashiers at our store. They even called me a waste of space and that I shouldn’t exist.

“It made me sick to my stomach to be described by my manager not even worth being alive. We are sick and tired of being considered less than human and not even worthy of life, but it wasn’t just words. McDonald’s cut Black workers’ schedules and ultimately my ability to provide food and housing for my baby. “

Middlebrook said she was eventually cut down to four hours a week, or $40 before taxes.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“When McDonald’s says Black lives matter, those words are hollow because if Black lives matter to McDonald’s than as a Black mother I should not have been discriminated against and been told that I shouldn’t exist … McDonald’s needs to do more than say Black lives matter; McDonald’s needs to show us and that starts in their stores and with Black employees.”

Stevens said she spoke up for Middlebrook when she heard the manager say Middlebrook shouldn’t exist and was fired on the spot around July 21.