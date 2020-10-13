UPDATED: Black McDonald's workers file civil rights suit against 11st Street Rock Island location

Black McDonald’s workers have filed a federal civil rights lawsuit alleging managers denigrated Black cooks and cashiers and retaliated against workers who spoke out, including firing.
The suit, filed in federal court in Rock Island, is about the 2950 11th Street location in Rock Island and alleges the general manager there “treats Black employees less favorably than non-Black employees, including by discriminatorily cutting their hours, leaving them with less income to support their families. The lawsuit further alleges that the general manager and other managers make disparaging and derogatory statements about both Black employees and Black McDonald’s customers, including that Black employees and customers are 'ghetto' and that Black employees are 'lazy, have the wrong attitude and cannot do simple tasks,'” said attorney George Luscombe III.
The suit also alleges McDonald’s managers “targeted” the evening shift, primarily staffed by Black workers, for reduced hours, a news release said.
Selynda Middlebrook and Stephanie Stevens, two former McDonald’s workers and two of the three plaintiffs in the suit, spoke during a virtual news conference Tuesday morning. A third plaintiff is a juvenile.
“I’m a new mother and I started to work at McDonald’s because I wanted to provide for my baby girl. Every dollar in my paycheck was an investment in her future, and our future as a family, but McDonald’s quickly turned that dream into a nightmare,” Middlebrook said Tuesday morning.
“At work, my Black coworkers and I were harassed and racially stereotyped. Ghetto, lazy, smelly; these are some of the words McDonald’s managers used to describe Black cooks and cashiers at our store. They even called me a waste of space and that I shouldn’t exist.
“It made me sick to my stomach to be described by my manager not even worth being alive. We are sick and tired of being considered less than human and not even worthy of life, but it wasn’t just words. McDonald’s cut Black workers’ schedules and ultimately my ability to provide food and housing for my baby. “
Middlebrook said she was eventually cut down to four hours a week, or $40 before taxes.
“When McDonald’s says Black lives matter, those words are hollow because if Black lives matter to McDonald’s than as a Black mother I should not have been discriminated against and been told that I shouldn’t exist … McDonald’s needs to do more than say Black lives matter; McDonald’s needs to show us and that starts in their stores and with Black employees.”
Stevens said she spoke up for Middlebrook when she heard the manager say Middlebrook shouldn’t exist and was fired on the spot around July 21.
“We’re calling for a voice on the job, because no one should be fired on the job for speaking up against racism,” Stevens said Tuesday.
After the news conference call, Middlebrook and Stevens and others joined together outside of the McDonald’s in Rock Island for a public demonstration. They wore t-shirts asking for $15 an hour and had a banner on a temporary podium that read: “McDonald’s, if you say Black lives matter: give us $15 and a union” alongside a Black McDonald’s worker flexing their bicep.
The Rock Island case is happening at the same time as there was an amended complaint in Florida related to a federal civil rights suit there against another McDonald’s in Lakeland, Florida. That suit centers around the corporate-owned store being a “racially hostile work environment” and workers had their hours cut after speaking out, similar to the Rock Island case.
Two of the three plaintiffs in the Florida case were fired in retaliation for speaking out against racism, attorneys said Tuesday.
The two cases, attorneys say, are showing a “pattern or practice of McDonald’s corporate leadership’s failure to address pervasive racism and anti-Black sentiment throughout the organization, from executives in the C-suite to individual managers at restaurants throughout the country, resulting in a concomitant decline in Black franchisees, Black executives, and Black employees in restaurants nationwide,” lawyers wrote in the Rock Island federal suit.
The suit lists McDonald’s Corporation, McDonald’s USA, LLC, and Gendco, Inc. as defendants, who will likely file a written response in the coming months as the case makes its way through the federal court system.
In a statement emailed Tuesday afternoon, Trina Gendron, the McDonald's franchisee for the Rock Island location, said, "I am deeply committed to running a values-led organization, and discrimination, harassment or retaliation of any kind are not tolerated in my restaurants. I take these allegations seriously and am currently reviewing the complaint and investigating these allegations."
