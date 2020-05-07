Updated: Missing Whitey's Ice Cream? Stores reopen Monday.

×
Help support our COVID-19 coverage
We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.
The line for Whitey’s Ice Cream on 41st Street wraps around the building twice Thursday, April 2, 2020, in Moline. Whitey’s announced earlier that they would shutting down their stores temporarily Friday, April 3 at 10pm.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
UPDATE: All Whitey's locations but the one in Northpark Mall will reopen Monday, Tunberg said.
This story will be updated.
PREVIOUS STORY: Whitey's Ice Cream has a reopening date in mind.
The ice cream chain
closed its doors temporarily beginning April 3, according to the company website.
On Thursday morning, Annika Tunberg, company vice president, said Whitey's is planning to reopen soon but declined to release the date.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
102519-mda-fea-whiteyspumpkin-001
Whitey's Pumpkin Pie Shake is made with Graham Central Station Ice Cream. It's mixed with pumpkin topping and covered with whipped cream and spices.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT /
032220-qc-nws-mots-055
Mickey Sisk of Davenport picks up some ice cream shakes from Whitey's ice cream, Saturday, March. 21, in Davenport
GARY L. KRAMBECK
032220-qc-nws-mots-080
Mickey Sisk of Davenport picks up some ice cream shakes from Whitey's ice cream, Saturday in Davenport
GARY L. KRAMBECK
022320-qc-nws-progneer-005
Employees at the Whitey's Ice Cream plant in Moline package one of the company's year-round favorites, Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream, on Feb. 4.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
022320-qc-nws-progneer-004
Amanda Hoover finishes frosting a sheet cake that will be used in making Whitey's Ice Cream's Red Velvet Cake Ice Cream at the Moline=based Whitey's Ice Cream plant on Feb. 4.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
022320-qc-nws-progneer-006
Gary Neer, manager of the Whitey's Ice Cream plant in Moline, talks about the supply of ice cream on hand in the plant's freezers recently.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
022320-qc-nws-progneer-002
Gary Neer, manager of the Whitey's Ice Cream plant in Moline, talks about the 600-gallon tanks used in production of various ice creams made by the company.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
022320-qc-nws-progneer-001
Gary Neer, manager of the Moline-based Whitey's Ice Cream plant, talks about the commissary where ingredients are made for the various ice creams produced by the company.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
022320-qc-nws-progneer-003
Kim Foster creates buckets of chocolate chip cookie dough mixture that will be sent out to Whitey's Ice Cream shops on Feb. 4. The mixtures are used in making Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough shakes and malts.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
Whitey's Harry Potter-inspired ice cream
Whitey's Ice Cream has concocted a butterscotch-flavored, Harry Potter-themed ice cream exclusively for concertgoers attending the Quad City Symphony Orchestra's presentation of "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in Concert" Saturday at the Adler Theater in Davenport.
Submitted
Whitey's Ice Cream - Sgt. Camo flavor
Whitey's Ice Cream - Sgt. Camo flavor.
SUBMITTED
102519-mda-fea-whiteyspumpkin-003
Chad Lenning, manager of the Whitey's Ice Cream West Locust Street location in Davenport, makes a Pumpkin Pie Shake on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT /
102519-mda-fea-whiteyspumpkin-002
Chad Lenning, manager of the Whitey's Ice Cream West Locust Street location in Davenport, makes a Pumpkin Pie Shake on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT /
081419-qct-qca-cones-002
Whitey's employee Skye Brown, 17, of Davenport, hands out a chocolate ice cream cone, Tuesday, August 13, 2019, during the Davenport Police Association's 5th annual Cops & Cones Ice Cream Social held at Vander Veer Botanical Park.
John Schultz
062819-mda-nws-bixwhiteys-07aa.jpg
Bix Mix ice cream with a Bix Finishing medal at Moline Whitey's. Bix Mix Ice Cream is French Vanilla Ice Cream with trail mix scattered throughout. The trail mix includes M&M’s, chocolate chips, raisins and Spanish peanuts.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
062819-mda-nws-bixwhiteys-05aa.jpg
Whitey’s Ice Cream announced the return of Bix Mix Ice Cream to celebrate multiple anniversaries for the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race and events along with the retirement of Ed Froehlich, Friday, June 28, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
062819-mda-nws-bixwhiteys-12aa.jpg
Whitey’s Ice Cream announced the return of Bix Mix Ice Cream to celebrate multiple anniversaries for the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race and events along with the retirement of Ed Froehlich, Friday, June 28, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
062819-mda-nws-bixwhiteys-02aa.jpg
Emma Vyncke, 22, scoops out ‘Bix Mix’ Ice Cream at Whitey's Ice Cream, Friday in Moline. Bix Mix Ice Cream is French Vanilla Ice Cream with trail mix scattered throughout. The trail mix includes M&M’s, chocolate chips, raisins and Spanish peanuts.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
062819-mda-nws-bixwhiteys-06aa.jpg
Bix Mix ice cream with a Bix Finishing medal at Moline Whitey's. Bix Mix Ice Cream is French Vanilla Ice Cream with trail mix scattered throughout. The trail mix includes M&M’s, chocolate chips, raisins and Spanish peanuts.Friday, June 28, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
062819-mda-nws-bixwhiteys-11aa.jpg
Whitey’s Ice Cream announced the return of Bix Mix Ice Cream to celebrate multiple anniversaries for the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race and events along with the retirement of Ed Froehlich, Friday, June 28, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
062819-mda-nws-bixwhiteys-01aa.jpg
Emma Vyncke, 22, scoops out ‘Bix Mix’ Ice Cream at Whitey's Ice Cream, Friday, June 28, 2019, in Moline. Bix Mix Ice Cream is French Vanilla Ice Cream with trail mix scattered throughout. The trail mix includes M&M’s, chocolate chips, raisins and Spanish peanuts.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
062819-mda-nws-bixwhiteys-10aa.jpg
Bix Mix ice cream with a Bix Finishing medal and hat at Moline's Whitey's. Bix Mix Ice Cream is French Vanilla Ice Cream with trail mix scattered throughout. The trail mix includes M&M’s, chocolate chips, raisins and Spanish peanuts.Friday, June 28, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
062819-mda-nws-bixwhiteys-03aa.jpg
Emma Vyncke, 22, and Erica Lopez, 21, hold out cones of ‘Bix Mix’ ice cream at Whitey's Ice Cream, Friday, June 28, 2019, in Moline. Bix Mix is returning for the month of July to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 and the 40th anniversary and retirement of Ed Froehlich as race director. Bix Mix Ice Cream is French Vanilla Ice Cream with trail mix scattered throughout. The trail mix includes M&M’s, chocolate chips, raisins and Spanish peanuts.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
062819-mda-nws-bixwhiteys-08aa.jpg
Bix Mix ice cream with a Bix Finishing medal at Moline Whitey's. Bix Mix Ice Cream is French Vanilla Ice Cream with trail mix scattered throughout. The trail mix includes M&M’s, chocolate chips, raisins and Spanish peanuts.Friday, June 28, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
062819-mda-nws-bixwhiteys-04aa.jpg
Emma Vyncke, left, 22, and Erica Lopez, 21, hold out cones of Bix Mix ice cream at Whitey's Ice Cream on Friday in Moline. Bix Mix is returning for the month of July to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 and the 40th anniversary and retirement of Ed Froehlich as race director. Bix Mix Ice Cream is French Vanilla Ice Cream with trail mix scattered throughout. The trail mix includes M&M’s, chocolate chips, raisins and Spanish peanuts.
JESSICA GALLAGHER,
062819-mda-nws-bixwhiteys-09aa.jpg
Bix Mix ice cream with a Bix Finishing medal at Moline Whitey's. Bix Mix Ice Cream is French Vanilla Ice Cream with trail mix scattered throughout. The trail mix includes M&M’s, chocolate chips, raisins and Spanish peanuts.Friday, June 28, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
062819-mda-nws-bixwhiteys-13aa.jpg
Whitey’s Ice Cream announced the return of Bix Mix Ice Cream to celebrate multiple anniversaries for the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race and events along with the retirement of Ed Froehlich, Friday.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
102818-qct-qca-firehouse-026
Engineer Rick Albert talks to customers at Whitey's Ice Cream while paying for a three gallon container of peanut butter revel ice cream to take back to Central Station in Davenport on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
102818-qct-qca-firehouse-035
Engineer Rick Albert passes a three gallon jug of Whitey's peanut butter revel ice cream to firefighter Michael Cress in the back of Engine Two while heading back from an EMS call in Davenport on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Cones for Kids
White Tiger Paws ice cream melts in the 90-degree heat while a child from the Bethany for Children & Families Therapeutic Recreation Program gets ready to take a lick Monday afternoon, at the Whitey’s Ice Cream location on 41st Street, in Moline. Whitey’s Ice Cream is donating half of the sales of all cones sold on Monday to benefit the agency’s programs and services. All Whitey’s locations in the Quad-Cities area will participate in the fundraising event, which will help to further Bethany’s mission of keeping children safe, strengthening families, and building healthy communities.
Todd Mizener / Lee News Network
Cones for Kids
Watermelon ice cream melts in the 90-degree heat while a child from the Bethany for Children & Families Therapeutic Recreation Program enjoys the cold treat Monday afternoon, at the Whitey’s Ice Cream location on 41st Street, in Moline. Whitey’s Ice Cream is donating half of the sales of all cones sold on Monday to benefit the agency’s programs and services. All Whitey’s locations in the Quad-Cities area will participate in the fundraising event, which will help to further Bethany’s mission of keeping children safe, strengthening families, and building healthy communities.
Todd Mizener / Lee News Network
Cones for Kids
Store manager Rhonda VanDyke takes the ice cream orders from a group of children from the Bethany for Children & Families Therapeutic Recreation Program on Monday afternoon at the Whitey’s Ice Cream location on 41st Street in Moline. The children were being treated to ice cream by program staff members. Whitey’s Ice Cream is donating half of the sales of all cones sold on Monday to benefit the agency’s programs and services. All Whitey’s locations in the Quad-Cities area will participate in the fundraising event, which will help to further Bethany’s mission of keeping children safe, strengthening families, and building healthy communities.
Todd Mizener, Lee News Network
Cones for Kids
A group of children who participate in the Bethany for Children & Families Therapeutic Recreation Program are treated to an ice cream cone by program staff members Monday afternoon, at the Whitey’s Ice Cream location on 41st Street, in Moline. Whitey’s Ice Cream is donating half of the sales of all cones sold on Monday to benefit the agency’s programs and services. All Whitey’s locations in the Quad-Cities area will participate in the fundraising event, which will help to further Bethany’s mission of keeping children safe, strengthening families, and building healthy communities.
Todd Mizener / Lee News Network
Cones for Kids
Two children who participate in the Bethany for Children & Families Therapeutic Recreation Program look at their shadows while they eat their ice cream cone Monday afternoon, at the Whitey’s Ice Cream location on 41st Street, in Moline. Whitey’s Ice Cream is donating half of the sales of all cones sold on Monday to benefit the agency’s programs and services. All Whitey’s locations in the Quad-Cities area will participate in the fundraising event, which will help to further Bethany’s mission of keeping children safe, strengthening families, and building healthy communities.
Todd Mizener / Lee News Network
whitey's ice cream anniversary
Madonna Denton, store manager at Whitey's Ice Cream on 41st Street in Moline, serves up a cone made with a scoop of pistachio and a scoop of mango raspberry ice cream on Thursday, May 3, 2018.
GARY KRAMBECK /
whitey's ice cream anniversary
Emery Kuhlman, 9, of Moline, enjoys a waffle cone full of Smurf ice cream at Whitey's Ice Cream on 41st Street in Moline on Thursday, May 3, 2018.
GARY KRAMBECK /
whitey's ice cream anniversary
Madonna Denton, store manager at Whitey's Ice Cream on 41st Street in Moline, serves up a cone made with a scoop of pistachio and a scoop of mango raspberry ice cream on Thursday, May 3, 2018.
GARY KRAMBECK /
The Longest Day
On Monday, June 20, 2016, Whitey’s Ice Cream gave half the profits from all ice cream cones to Bethany for Children & Families.
Barb Ickes
081316-JDC-AA-012
Connor Borbeck, 11, of Bettendorf buys a cookies and cream flavored cup of ice cream from Whitey's Ice Cream's Maddy Eaton, 16 during round three of the John Deere Classic in Silvis on Saturday, August 13, 2016.
Andy Abeyta
082914-qca50-whiteys
Whitey's Ice Cream
Kevin E. Schmidt
072014-whiteys3
Karen Schaaf of Davenport, enjoys her Coconut Joy ice cream cone Sunday outside Whitey's on Locust Street, Davenport, on National Ice Cream Day.
John Schultz, QUAD-CITY TIMES
072014-whiteys1
Whitey's Ice Cream
John Schultz, QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO
072014-whiteys2
Whitey's employee Allie Daniel of Davenport makes a double-scoop cone Sunday.
John Schultz, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Whitey's shuts down SouthPark store
Doug Schorpp
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.