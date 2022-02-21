UPH seeks applicants for mental health and substance abuse treatment and prevention services

UnityPoint Health-Trinity will hold a virtual hiring event from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, for people seeking a career in health care. Open positions at Robert Young Center and Center for Alcohol and Drug Services include behavioral health and substance abuse counselors, nurses and social workers.

“Mental health and substance abuse services have been in high demand for many years but even more so during the pandemic with new and added pressures in our lives,” Mary Petersen, chief operations officer and director of behavioral health services for UnityPoint Health – Robert Young Center, said in a news release.

The event’s online site is https://events.indeed.com/event/155855/?from=facebook

Participants are encouraged to upload their resume and be prepared to complete an online application.

If candidates are interested but cannot attend, they can visit unitypoint.org/careers to apply.

