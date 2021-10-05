 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
US Cellular donates hotspots, service to Boys & Girls Clubs
0 Comments
topical alert

US Cellular donates hotspots, service to Boys & Girls Clubs

  • Updated
  • 0

US Cellular has donated 35 wireless hotspots and two years of service to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley.

An event will take place from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley, 1702 N. Main St., Davenport.

Hotspots allow youth to access the internet, study and complete homework.

US Cellular has donated $2.6 million in hotspots and wireless service to 33 Boys & Girls Clubs in 2021.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Menus get makeovers as alternatives to meat grow

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News