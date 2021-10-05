US Cellular donates hotspots, service to Boys & Girls Clubs

US Cellular has donated 35 wireless hotspots and two years of service to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley.
An event will take place from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley, 1702 N. Main St., Davenport.
Hotspots allow youth to access the internet, study and complete homework.
US Cellular has donated $2.6 million in hotspots and wireless service to 33 Boys & Girls Clubs in 2021.
