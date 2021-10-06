UScellular funds six school projects in the Quad-Cities

UScellular donates to local teachers
Through a donation to DonorsChoose, an education nonprofit organization that connects public school teachers with interested donors, UScellular provided funding for 45 projects submitted by Iowa teachers. Nationwide, UScellular donated $100,000 to DonorsChoose and reached 50,000 students in 333 schools by matching donations on more than 600 classroom projects.
To take an active role in addressing equity and gaps in STEM education, UScellular’s funds went to schools where a majority of the students were from low-income households.
UScellular funded six projects worth $1,063.06 to six Quad Cities teachers at the following schools:
- Garfield Elementary School in Davenport — Kari Thomas ($473.40) and Trudy Thompson ($131.19).
- Jackson Elementary School in Davenport — Michele Casillas ($70).
- Truman Elementary School in Davenport — Abigail Schroeder ($116.61).
- Wells Elementary School in East Moline — Tristan Snelling ($50).
- Wilson Elementary School in Davenport — Ashley Tilton ($221.86).