USDA: Farmers planting more soybeans this year

How much protein a country is producing is a function of disposable income, he said. Egypt’s chicken production has risen over the years and has increased its demand for U.S. soybeans.

Thailand has scaled up its chicken production and its demand for soybean crush is approaching 3 million metric tons. “It was half that six or seven years ago,” Marshall said.

Vietnam’s pork production is two times what it was in 2000, he added, and chicken production is up. “Vietnam did not have a crush sector 10 or 11 years ago. Now, the country is crushing more than a million tons annually.”

As the value of crops has risen, so has the value of farmland.

In the 7th Federal Reserve District, that includes Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin, farmland values rose 6% from Jan. 1, 2020, to Jan. 1, 2021, according to The Agricultural Newsletter of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.

According to the letter, authored by economist David Oppedahl, the value of good farmland in Iowa rose 5% while good farmland in Illinois rose 6%.