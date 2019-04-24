United Steelworkers Local 105 will host an event Friday afternoon to commemorate Workers Memorial Day and fight for workers rights.
The event will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, at the USW Local 105 union hall, at 880 Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf. Representatives and workers will come together to advocate for workers' rights and protections, plus demand that elected officials "put workers' well-being above corporate interests," according to a news release.
Officials said in the release that the union is working to protect Occupational Safety and Health Act regulations which are "threatened" by the Trump administration.
"The Trump administration has carried out an all-out assault on regulations, targeting job safety rules on beryllium, mine examinations, injury reporting and child labor protections," officials said in the release. "The labor movement and allies have fought back and blocked some of these attacks. However, this assault has taken a toll: Key protections have been repealed or rolled back and agency budgets and staff have been cut."
The union will "fight for safe jobs" at the event on Friday.
