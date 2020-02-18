Valet parking, coat check for travelers to warmer climates coming to Quad-City International Airport

Valet parking and coat check, or the ability to store a winter coat while on vacation in Florida or other warm destinations, are coming to the Quad-City International Airport.

Those two additions are coming by way of an agreement with LAZ Parking. The Quad-City International Airport Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a five-year contract with LAZ at its meeting Tuesday morning.

LAZ Parking will also lease some office space to operate from within the Moline airport, work with 15 parking spots and oversee a consolidated lost and found at the airport. The hope is that these new amenities will be available in early April.

Ben Leischner, executive director of the airport, said Tuesday that the additional services could generate revenue if successful, but the airport isn't paying LAZ directly.

“We’ve got to do something because we know once we add covered parking, we’re pretty full today. It’s certainly going to a point where (the parking lot is) going to be at capacity at times,” he said.

Travelers would use an app or set up arrangements through online or by phone, to coordinate drop-off and arrival times on their return trip. Other services are available, such as leaving clothes to be dry cleaned in a person’s car.