Valet parking, coat check for travelers to warmer climates coming to Quad-City International Airport

Valet parking and coat check, or the ability to store a winter coat while on vacation in Florida or other warm destinations, are coming to the Quad-City International Airport.
Those two additions are coming by way of an agreement with LAZ Parking. The Quad-City International Airport Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a five-year contract with LAZ at its meeting Tuesday morning.
LAZ Parking will also lease some office space to operate from within the Moline airport, work with 15 parking spots and oversee a consolidated lost and found at the airport. The hope is that these new amenities will be available in early April.
Ben Leischner, executive director of the airport, said Tuesday that the additional services could generate revenue if successful, but the airport isn't paying LAZ directly.
“We’ve got to do something because we know once we add covered parking, we’re pretty full today. It’s certainly going to a point where (the parking lot is) going to be at capacity at times,” he said.
Travelers would use an app or set up arrangements through online or by phone, to coordinate drop-off and arrival times on their return trip. Other services are available, such as leaving clothes to be dry cleaned in a person’s car.
Users would enter their return time in the app, ensuring their “vehicle is pre-staged and warmed up and you hop in your vehicle and go. For a business traveler, I think that’s a great experience. You’re in and out,” Leischner said.
The board also approved a three-year contract extension with Airhost Moline Inc. to continue to operate food services within the terminal. In addition to that new contract, some improvements, such as more lighting in the dining area, will be made.
The three-year contract also allows for changing the location of the dining area and deli areas if planners opt to move it when the revamp of the terminal happens in the coming years. That work has been estimated at $20 million, with federal dollars possibly paying for 70% of the total bill.
Leischner continues to work with Alliiance, a Minneapolis architectural firm, in recent weeks after the board approved working exclusively with them last month on the redesign.