Vander Vending accuses competitor of using COVID to steal customers

A Rock Island vending machine business is considering legal action after accusing a competitor of hampering its business during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jerry Schreiner and Claudia Ridenour, owners of Vander Vending, 500 16th St., Rock Island, say Imperial Vending Co. has been calling and sending emails to Vander Vending customers claiming the local business has shut down.
Schreiner said Imperial also has been handing out food samples to his customers and while there, telling them Imperial was in the process of purchasing Vander Vending.
"It's fair to try and solicit an account and drop off products," Schreiner said. "But by telling my accounts we were closed, it's certainly crossing a line. We are contemplating legal action on this.
"It really undercuts my ability when we have a company telling people they're buying us. We're not for sale. In fact, we just bought another vending company and we are expanding."
In documents obtained by the newspaper, David Gonzalez and David Brown, local sales reps for Imperial, sent identical emails March 25 to several Davenport businesses that are customers of Vander Vending. The businesses requested not to be named. In their emails, Gonzalez and Brown tell the companies Vander Vending is no longer in business and Imperial is ready to step in.
"We have received word from some of Vander’s customers that they have ceased their routes until further notice," Gonzalez and Brown wrote. "Not sure if this is true or not for you but if it is and we can help, we would be honored to. Either way we just wanted you to know that we are here for the community and your business should you have any vending or coffee needs as well as just needing any essential water or food delivered to your employees."
"Not sure who is saying that, we are still getting great service from Vander!" replied one of the businesses.
Schreiner and Ridenour said they were contacted by numerous customers who shared the emails and voicemails received by Imperial Vending sales representatives.
"I was shocked," Ridenour said. "I would not have believed if I hadn't seen it in an email. I wouldn't think someone would stoop that low. ... The COVID (tactic) was just unacceptable on every level," Ridenour said.
Imperial Vending is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and has operations in six states, including Iowa and Illinois. Owner Paul Tims on Friday denied trying to steal customers away from Vander Vending and said he was not aware of any such efforts by his sales representatives.
"Nobody I know has said we are buying Vander Vending," Tims said. "I don't think Jerry is going out of business. In that marketplace, Jerry has said a lot of things to our customers and our people. I don't know what motivates him to make these stories up. He is not going out of business and we are not trying to buy him. To my knowledge, not one of my people have said anything like that.
"(Schreiner) makes up stories," Tims said.
Tims called a Dispatch-Argus and Quad-City Times reporter back a few minutes later after he called one of the sales reps, David Brown.
"David told me he heard Vander had stopped servicing some of their smaller customers because of COVID," Tims said. "But he had never heard Vander had closed or quit doing business. He sent out a letter because if Vander wasn't going to serve some of their customers, we would do so."
Tims also said Schreiner called Imperial's general manager in Davenport, Todd Sebben, in March about the letters. Tims said Sebben apologized at that time and promised not to send out any more emails.
Tims said the emails sent in March may have seemed aggressive, but that it's part of doing business by trying to take customers away from a competitor.
"Jerry and Imperial were in a heated battle well before coronavirus to take each other's business," Tims said. "We were aggressively marketing before COVID; we are going to aggressively market during COVID; and we're going to aggressively market after the COVID-19 issue. (Schreiner) has been trying to take our business before COVID and we've been trying to take his.
"We absolutely believe (Vander Vending) is a viable company; he's a competitor," Tims said. "We engage in trying to take business from him, just like he does to us. And we will continue to do so, but it has absolutely nothing to do with COVID-19."
Schreiner and Ridenour said they are not aware yet if Imperial Vending was successful in taking any customers since there has been a 50 percent drop in their business. Vander Vending currently has 637 customers, including micro markets where customers can purchase food items from a grocery store-like market using a cashless system.
"At the end of the day, we feel very blessed we're even able to operate," Schreiner said. "It's horrible so many places we grew up going to aren't going to reopen. I grew up poor; if I had to close my doors I would, as long as we have our health. But I don't need any help closing my doors."
