Vander Vending accuses competitor of using COVID to steal customers

"We have received word from some of Vander’s customers that they have ceased their routes until further notice," Gonzalez and Brown wrote. "Not sure if this is true or not for you but if it is and we can help, we would be honored to. Either way we just wanted you to know that we are here for the community and your business should you have any vending or coffee needs as well as just needing any essential water or food delivered to your employees."

"Not sure who is saying that, we are still getting great service from Vander!" replied one of the businesses.

Schreiner and Ridenour said they were contacted by numerous customers who shared the emails and voicemails received by Imperial Vending sales representatives.

"I was shocked," Ridenour said. "I would not have believed if I hadn't seen it in an email. I wouldn't think someone would stoop that low. ... The COVID (tactic) was just unacceptable on every level," Ridenour said.

Imperial Vending is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and has operations in six states, including Iowa and Illinois. Owner Paul Tims on Friday denied trying to steal customers away from Vander Vending and said he was not aware of any such efforts by his sales representatives.