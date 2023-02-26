When the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020, Marteze Porter decided to stay inside, and get creative.

Along with his sister, Jazden, and mother Mechelle Williams, the three began melting down candles they had around the house and trying to create new ones. That interest sparked a passion and a new idea: MJ Creative Candles.

From wax melts shaped like cupcakes and sweet treats to candles that look and smell like smoothies and cheesecake, the company lives up to its name. Saturday Porter and Williams set up a booth at SouthPark Mall in Moline as part of the 8th annual Black Business Expo.

Sponsored by the QC Empowerment Network, COO Tracy Singleton said the event moved from place-to-place for the first few years before finding a home in SouthPark. About 50 vendors set up booths while many more crowded in to see what there was to purchase.

An expansive list of Black-owned businesses in the region can be found the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce website.

Singleton said the goal every year is to grow the program, and this year was no exception. Many businesses, like MJ Creative Candles, attended for the first time. Having an expo where everyone is gathered in one place is important not only for growth, but for access to products, she said.

“Most of these businesses don’t have a brick and mortar. They don’t have a door you can walk through, so by creating spaces for them to engage with the community to let people know who they are and what they offer and ... possibly get a new customer, this is what we want,” she said.

The line she was looking forward to joining was for Tripple D Sweets LLC. Owner ShaTerra Phillips has owned her company for about two-and-a-half years and works out of her home. Social media is where she does the bulk of her marketing, but joining vendor expos comes with perks.

“As soon as I set up, it was back-to-back sales,” she said.

Saturday was Phillips first time attending and an hour into the event, she was close to selling out of multiple treats. Attending and participating in the expo helped her business, but also her networking opportunities, she said.

Being home-based, it can be difficult to get out and meet with other vendors said Williams with MJ Creative Candles. Having an opportunity to gather and grow together is what empowerment is all about, she said.

“It’s about advertising your product and meeting new businesses and forming relationships,” she said. “Being in the mall gives us an exposure we would not get on our own.”