Verizon Wireless retailers are donating 187,000 backpacks full of school supplies for children in need this summer.
Round Room LLC, the nation's largest Verizon Authorized Wireless Retailer, announced this month that its TCC and Wireless Zone stores will participate in the sixth annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway. Since 2013, TCC has donated 752,000 backpacks, according to a news release.
From 1 to 4 p.m. on July 22, more than 1,200 participating TCC and Wireless Zone stores across the country will let families pick up a backpack filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders and other supplies. One backpack per child is available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last, according to the news release.
With nearly one of every five school-aged children in the U.S. living in poverty, TCC officials said the company is working to alleviate the rising costs of school supplies.
There are several TCC stores across the Quad-Cities. To find a list of participating stores, visit www.tccrocks.com/locations. Each participating store will donate up to 220 backpacks.
—Times staff