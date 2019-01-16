Vibrant Credit Union has set aside $5 million to help members affected by the partial federal government shutdown.
Vibrant is offering interest-free loans to cover paychecks for government employees who bring in their last pay stub, according to a news release.
"We have an obligation to help those in need in our community," said Matt McCombs, Vibrant CEO and president, in the release. "The Rock Island Arsenal is the second largest employer in the Q-C. This government shutdown is hitting close to home. Our neighbors, family and friends are the ones being hurt by this and if we can help make this time a little easier for them, we will."
Qualifications include a credit check, direct deposit and repayment stipulations. Loans must be paid back within 30 days of furlough ending or interest and back interest will accrue.
Vibrant's "payroll loan program" is open to all community members affected by the shutdown, not just existing credit union members, according to the release. The credit union estimates they may help more than 500 families with the $5 million dedicated to the program.
Locally, Vibrant serves the Quad-Cities, Clinton, Geneseo, Dubuque.