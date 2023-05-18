Pay off your loans and order a latte all in one spot. Vibrant Credit Union has announced it will revitalize its Bettendorf branch.

Beginning June 2, the 5,000-square foot building located at 3230 Ridge Pointe will be converted from a traditional credit union branch to the newest location of Vibrant Coffeehouse and Kitchen. The company has a similar retail model in Moline that opened in October 2022.

On the menu will be handcrafted coffee, energy drinks and an expansive food menu, according to a news release. The combination of a credit union and a coffeehouse might sound unusual, but Vibrant leaders say it's the perfect blend.

“Those regular in-person interactions we all once had with our banks have become few and far between. To keep those relationships strong, Vibrant has reimagined what a branch can be and is flipping the script in the communities we serve,” said CEO Matt McCombs. “Most of the time, we’ll just be your favorite place to grab coffee and a quick meal, catch up on work or hang out with friends. But when you need help with your financial goals, we're here for you.”

At Vibrant Coffeehouse and Kitchen, in-house dining and drive-thru offerings include:

A variety of beverages from house-roasted espressos and refreshing hand-mixed energy drinks to hot and iced teas, chai, and smoothies

All-day gourmet breakfast options and a wide array of lunch items with sandwiches, soups, and salads

House-roasted coffee beans so you can experience your favorite brews at home

A curated collection of one-of-a-kind apparel and gifts from local artisans and suppliers

Like its Moline location, the Bettendorf Coffeehouse will be open to the general public. There’s an extra benefit exclusively for Vibrant members, though—they’ll receive a 20% discount on all food and beverage orders when they pay with a Vibrant card.

Following renovations, Bettendorf’s Vibrant Coffeehouse and Kitchen should open by the end of 2023. Hours of operation will be announced later in the year.

While the branch will be closed to the public when construction is underway, members who banked there have multiple banking options available, from visiting Vibrant’s newest branch at its Moline headquarters to carrying out most transactions, including face-to-face consultations with Vibrant bankers, from a smartphone or tablet device. Credit union services at Vibrant Coffeehouse and Kitchen will be available when it reopens.

