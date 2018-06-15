Ronald Mayo, vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer of Lee Enterprises, announced Friday he plans to leave the company.
Mayo joined Lee in 2015 and has been on medical leave since April, according to a news release. He plans to return to Denver, Colorado, to be near family.
"While I am fully recovered from my medical issue, the recent events made me realize the importance of living and working in the same city as my family," Mayo said in the news release. "I will dearly miss my colleagues at Lee, and I appreciate the opportunity to have worked with an exceptional management team at an industry-leading media company."
Lee President and CEO Kevin Mowbray said Mayo has been a key member of the executive team, overseeing finance, IT production and investor relations.
"We are grateful for his leadership and his many contributions to our success," Mowbray said. "We will miss him and wish him our very best."
In addition to his three years at Lee, Mayo worked with MediaNews Group for 19 years, and served as chief financial officer of Halifax Media Group.
Tim Millage, Lee corporate controller, will serve as the company's acting principal financial and accounting officer, according to the news release.