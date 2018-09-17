A total of 54 Quad-City area non-profits have entered the 13th annual Make My Non-Profit Run Better contest for a chance to win a portion of $60,000 in office technology prizes from RK Dixon.
The public now is invited to help their favorite non-profit by casting votes online at www.rkdixon.com. The first round of voting will narrow participants to five finalists in each of the “large” and “small” non-profit categories. This year's contest includes 24 non-profits in the large category and 30 in the small category.
The first-prize winner in the “large” non-profit category will receive an office technology makeover valued at up to $30,000 with the second-prize winner receiving up to a $10,000 equipment package. The first-prize winner in the “small” non-profit category will receive an office technology makeover up to $15,000. The second-prize winner will receive up an equipment package valued at to a $5,000.
"With so many entries, it’s clear to see the widespread need to improve office technology in non-profits," said Bryan Dixon, CEO of the Davenport-based RK Dixon.
The first round of online voting ends at 5 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 20. The public may vote for one small non-profit and one large non-profit per day.
A second and final round of voting to select the winning organizations will begin Friday, Sept. 28. Winners are scheduled to be announced Thursday, Oct. 11.
RK Dixon, a leading provider of copiers, printers, IT services, managed print services and pure drinking water systems, is partnering with WQAD 8 for this year’s contest.