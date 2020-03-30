Viking Cruises to begin bookings for 2022 Mississippi River route April 15

Viking Cruises will soon begin taking bookings for its new American cruise route along the Mississippi River, including a stop in Davenport, to debut in August 2022.
The company’s Viking Mississippi will sail between New Orleans and St. Paul, Minn., with three stops in Iowa: Burlington, Davenport and Dubuque. Viking, the world’s largest cruise line, will mix in local history along the route with dockings in cities along the way that allows passengers to roam and experience local offerings.
Bookings will open to the general public on April 15, 2020, and its inaugural trips will occur for the 2022-2023 season.
In a news release — in lieu of an in-person conference that was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns — Torstein Hagen, Viking’s chairman, laid out the company’s modern river cruising strategy.
“Our guests are curious travelers, and they continue to tell us that the Mississippi is the river they most want to sail with us. The Mississippi River is closer to home for many of our guests, and no other waterway has played such an important role in America’s history, commerce and culture,” he said.
Additionally, Hagen sent out a written note and video message to Viking customers Monday. In the video message, Hagen said most of Viking staff has either been required or encouraged to work from home. Hagen himself said he is working from his Switzerland home.
Viking, the first cruise line to announce a temporary suspension on March 11, has since extended its halt to June 30, Hagen said Monday.
“We are using this period of non-operation as a time for additional training and initiatives to ensure we have the safest and healthiest fleet in the industry. As a private company, we do not have to worry about quarterly profit expectations — and that flexibility allows us the ability to do what is best for our guests and our employees,” Hagen said in his note.
For guests whose cruise fell between the impacted dates, customers were offered a future cruise voucher, valued at 125% of all monies paid to Viking.
Adding 25% allows for customers to add more to their trips, to be used within two years, for a new reservation on any river, ocean or expedition cruise, Hagen wrote. If a person is unable to use their voucher, a refund equal to the original amount paid to Viking will be sent out after the voucher expires; the 125% future cruise vouchers are fully transferable.
Those wanting a refund equal to the amount paid to Viking can call the cruise line at 1-833-900-0951, or their travel agent, by April 6. Viking Cruises reservations team is also currently processing the 125% vouchers for bookings.
The addition of a stop in Davenport was revealed late last year, and Davenport City Council approved Viking Cruises to dock at River Heritage Park as early as 2022. Viking will pay the city $1.00 per passenger as well as up to $25,000 for agreed-upon site enhancements. The term is for 20 years with two 10-year extensions.
Viking Mississippi is one of three new vessels for the company to be unveiled in recent months scheduled for voyages to start in 2022. Viking Mississippi will be able to host 386 guests in 193 rooms, and its five-deck vessel is currently under construction in Louisiana.
The first voyages on the Viking Mississippi will include four offerings, including three eight-day packages for portions of the Mississippi River. A full cruise is slated for a 15-day trip, from New Orleans to St. Paul, Minn.
Hagen also announced the unveiling of Viking.tv during his video address Monday, on that same website.
The idea is to allow Viking customers to explore the world from the comfort of one’s house, and Viking.tv “is a venue in which we can continue to be connected through these unprecedented times,” Hagen said.
