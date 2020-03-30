Viking Cruises to begin bookings for 2022 Mississippi River route April 15

Viking Cruises will soon begin taking bookings for its new American cruise route along the Mississippi River, including a stop in Davenport, to debut in August 2022.

The company’s Viking Mississippi will sail between New Orleans and St. Paul, Minn., with three stops in Iowa: Burlington, Davenport and Dubuque. Viking, the world’s largest cruise line, will mix in local history along the route with dockings in cities along the way that allows passengers to roam and experience local offerings.

Bookings will open to the general public on April 15, 2020, and its inaugural trips will occur for the 2022-2023 season.

In a news release — in lieu of an in-person conference that was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns — Torstein Hagen, Viking’s chairman, laid out the company’s modern river cruising strategy.

“Our guests are curious travelers, and they continue to tell us that the Mississippi is the river they most want to sail with us. The Mississippi River is closer to home for many of our guests, and no other waterway has played such an important role in America’s history, commerce and culture,” he said.