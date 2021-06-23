Village of East Davenport winery receives preservation award

The winery property has changed hands numerous times over the past 150-plus years, but it was used as a residence until 1990 when its became a candy shop called The Chocolate Strawberry, its first commercial use. After that, it was a gallery and gift shop operated by former Quad-Cities artist John Holladay and an interior design business and store called Palladio, according to research by the Richardson Sloane Special Collections Department of the Davenport Public Library.

As a winery, the building’s new outdoor spaces helped the business weather the pandemic year of 2020, O’Brien said. The business was closed for April and May, but after that the patio and deck were available and customers felt comfortable gathering there, she said. The company also qualified for the federal Payroll Protection Plan. “Between those two things, it wasn’t a good year, but we survived,” O’Brien said.

With COVID-19 restrictions now lifted, the location is returning to its second Sunday of the month brunch and live music. A new business venture will be to put some of its wine in aluminum cans instead of glass bottles. That will allow the company to sell to places that don’t allow glass, and it will be handier for boaters, picnickers and others, O’Brien said.