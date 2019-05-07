The EON Virtual and Augmented Reality Academy will host a reverse job fair on Wednesday.
Interested employers will have the opportunity to meet graduates from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Scott Community College Urban Campus Community Room, 101 W. 3rd St., Davenport.
Employers are invited to stop by the lab, see graduates' virtual reality projects and explore the future of VR and AR, according to a news release.
Some of the graduates' skills include agile development, programming, 3D printing and scanning, project management and more.
"We hired a student from the 2018 program, and he has surpassed our expectations," said Jupiter Machine Tool Inc. VP of International Operations, Andrew Heath, in the release.
The Davenport academy is one of four in the country, according to the release. Students receive nine months of training, including working directly on real-life projects for customers. Upon completion, students may enter the workforce or continue their education toward an Associate in Applied Sciences degree.
For more information, call 563-441-4096.