Visit Quad Cities launches new website for residents, tourists

Local residents and visitors now have a one-stop website to plan a trip around the Quad-Cities.

Visit Quad Cities unveiled a redesigned website Monday, which coincided with the start of national travel and tourism week, at https://visitquadcities.com/.

While travel has been stunted due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the redesign of the website allows for a person to log-in and plan a trip all in one place. There is info on the region and individual destinations and cities.

Staff of the local destination marketing and management organization showed off the new site in a video conference call with local media members Monday afternoon. TAG, a locally-based design and marketing agency, acted as design partners.

Dave Herrell, president and chief executive officer of Visit Quad Cities, said the goal was to develop a comprehensive website able to show off the area’s assets and information, which included the use of more video.

“We really wanted to build a website not only for visitors, but local Quad-Citizens as well,” he said.