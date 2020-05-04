Visit Quad Cities launches new website for residents, tourists

Local residents and visitors now have a one-stop website to plan a trip around the Quad-Cities.
Visit Quad Cities unveiled a redesigned website Monday, which coincided with the start of national travel and tourism week, at https://visitquadcities.com/.
While travel has been stunted due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the redesign of the website allows for a person to log-in and plan a trip all in one place. There is info on the region and individual destinations and cities.
Staff of the local destination marketing and management organization showed off the new site in a video conference call with local media members Monday afternoon. TAG, a locally-based design and marketing agency, acted as design partners.
Dave Herrell, president and chief executive officer of Visit Quad Cities, said the goal was to develop a comprehensive website able to show off the area’s assets and information, which included the use of more video.
“We really wanted to build a website not only for visitors, but local Quad-Citizens as well,” he said.
Local residents and officials gave input on tips to offer prospective visitors, or locals hoping to find something different. Herrell gave an example of enjoying garlic knots from Lopiez Pizza with a Crawford Brew Works beer.
“That kind of information is critical to how visitors consume destinations and we want that to live on this website,” he said.
Another new addition is a tab for people seeking information about moving to the Quad-Cities, such as for school or work. That also falls in line with the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce’s Q2030 initiative.
Herrell said people frequently contact Visit Quad Cities about local attractions, things to do in the area and other local activities outside of where to live or where someone’s children may attend school.
The new website is meant to be a “comprehensive destination resource. Making it fun, making it vibrant and something that captures the spirit of our brand and doing that in story and imagery,” he said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.