Visit Quad Cities opens Union Station for visitors

With pandemic restrictions lifted, tourism is getting back to full swing. In Davenport, Visit Quad Cities re-opened the Union Station as a tourism destination center.

Located along the riverfront at 120 S. Harrison St., the historic building was home to Visit Quad Cities several years ago. When the City of Davenport wanted to use the space for a different purpose, the headquarters was moved to the River Center.

In 2018, Dave Herrell became CEO of Visit Quad Cities and approached the city about moving back into Union Station. The ball began rolling in 2019, but was quickly halted as the pandemic picked up speed.

"We knew opening a destination center when nobody could experience it with us didn't make any sense," he said.

Now, the time is right.

"We feel like this is a great place for us to be because there's a lot of activity," he said. "Everything you see out here is alive and it gives us a chance to build upon something."

The newly revamped space features new outdoor signage, a new welcome desk and an interactive wall that includes a dry erase space for visitors to leave favorite recommendations. New technology includes charging cubes for phones/laptops and the Idea Lab that can be utilized for community meetings.

Visit Quad Cities also operates a destination center in downtown Moline. In the summer, both locations offer free bike rentals. Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said the city is filled with things that connect people and having a tourism center will only enhance that.

"Union Station is now alive," he said. "Union Station was a focal point here decades ago and now it is again with people wanting to come and visit the downtown."

Other local leaders agreed. Kyle Carter, Executive Director of the Downtown Davenport Partnership, said having a tourism center in the heart of downtown will help bring new people into the region and into the city.

"I think it gives life to the Riverfront. We don't activate this riverfront enough, but having this space is critical to that," he said. "This will just make a better experience for everyone."

Herrell said active tourism centers are crucial to the success of communities. When people are comfortable in the community, they spend more money and time there.

"Tourism is so central to everything that we do and a visitor experience is the leading thing," he said.

The building is about 60% completed and more renovations will be coming, Herrell said. The Union Station Visitors Center will be open Saturday from 4-7 p.m. and Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.