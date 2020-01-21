You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Visit Quad Cities rolls out new format for annual experience guide
alert

Visit Quad Cities rolls out new format for annual experience guide

{{featured_button_text}}
2020 QC Experience Guide Cover

The cover of the 2020 Quad Cities Experience Guide, which was assembled by Visit Quad Cities. The 56-page guide can be ordered, or digitally viewed, online at www.visitquadcities.com or picked up at the Visit Quad Cities Visitor Center at 1601 River Drive, Suite 110 in Moline, Ill.  (Submitted photo)

 Robert Connelly

The 2020 Quad Cities Experience Guide is now available for area residents.

Tourism officials say this year’s annual guide has a new direction, in part thanks to the inclusion of writing from at least four local writers on the topics of craft breweries; local arts, theater and dance scene; the region’s golf courses; and live music.

The writers are Deborah Davis, a local blogger known as QC Ale Girl; Jonathan Turner, arts/entertainment reporter for the Dispatch-Argus and Times; Tom Johnston, sports reporter for the Dispatch-Argus and Times; and Tyson Danner, executive director at the River Music Experience in Davenport.

“The new format gives a voice to the Quad Cities story. Stories that are told by the people that live, work, and play here,” said Charlotte Doehler-Morrison, vice president of marketing and communications for Visit Quad Cities, in a news release.

“The guide gives us the ability to disseminate more in-depth information on our bi-state region into the hands of residents and visitors. The guide is also used by local businesses when recruiting new employees and for relocation departments at some of our major realty companies.”

The 56-page guide includes a comprehensive directory of local attractions, dining and entertainment, among other options. It is complimentary and can be ordered online at www.visitquadcities.com or viewed online in a digital format. Area residents can also pick up a copy, if they so desire, at the Visit Quad Cities Visitor Center, 1601 River Drive, Suite 110 in Moline.

2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+2
Community survey results for master tourism plan unveiled Tuesday
Local News

Community survey results for master tourism plan unveiled Tuesday

Forty-eight percent of Quad-City residents brag about being from the QCA yet 83% said they were proud to call themselves Quad-Citizens, community survey results found.

“There’s almost a contrast there of people being proud and enjoying the place they live in, but for some reason they don’t have this mindset that a lot of people outside of the destination believe that the Quad-Cities is a good place that outsiders would want to come and experience it for themselves,” McCaul said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News