Visit Quad Cities rolls out new format for annual experience guide

The 2020 Quad Cities Experience Guide is now available for area residents.

Tourism officials say this year’s annual guide has a new direction, in part thanks to the inclusion of writing from at least four local writers on the topics of craft breweries; local arts, theater and dance scene; the region’s golf courses; and live music.

The writers are Deborah Davis, a local blogger known as QC Ale Girl; Jonathan Turner, arts/entertainment reporter for the Dispatch-Argus and Times; Tom Johnston, sports reporter for the Dispatch-Argus and Times; and Tyson Danner, executive director at the River Music Experience in Davenport.

“The new format gives a voice to the Quad Cities story. Stories that are told by the people that live, work, and play here,” said Charlotte Doehler-Morrison, vice president of marketing and communications for Visit Quad Cities, in a news release.

“The guide gives us the ability to disseminate more in-depth information on our bi-state region into the hands of residents and visitors. The guide is also used by local businesses when recruiting new employees and for relocation departments at some of our major realty companies.”

The 56-page guide includes a comprehensive directory of local attractions, dining and entertainment, among other options. It is complimentary and can be ordered online at www.visitquadcities.com or viewed online in a digital format. Area residents can also pick up a copy, if they so desire, at the Visit Quad Cities Visitor Center, 1601 River Drive, Suite 110 in Moline.

