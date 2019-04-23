Visit Quad-Cities officials have selected a firm to assist the regional convention and visitors bureau in developing a long-term strategic plan.
The Quad-Cities destination management organization announced Tuesday it's initiating a process to create a new vision and strategic plan. Officials selected Resonance Consultancy to help develop the long-range plan over the next six to eight months.
"We are at the right time in our region’s story to engage one of the best teams in the world to help create a long-range, comprehensive and, what we believe will be a transformative vision and plan, for our unique regional destination," said Dave Herrell, president and CEO, in the news release. "This project will be well thought-out, a team-based approach and an opportunity to look in the mirror and window to our future."
The strategic plan will assess how to competitively position the Quad-Cities in the tourism industry. Visit Quad-Cities is collaborating with its stakeholders and the Q2030 Regional Action plan, according to the release.
The Quad-Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau named Herrell, previously of Jacksonville, Fla., its leader last fall. Since he took over, Herrell has said developing a new strategic plan and rebranding the Quad-Cities are some of his top priorities.
With offices in New York and Vancouver, Resonance has produced tourism strategy work for groups such as Travel Portland, Tourism Vancouver, Visit Tulsa, Destination Cleveland and others. Resonance provides tourism, economic development, strategy, branding and real estate development consulting.
According to the release, Resonance's process will include stakeholder and community engagement. A steering committee will provide guidance in helping change how the Quad-Cities markets itself as a tourism destination.
"Resonance Consultancy is looking forward to working with Visit Quad-Cities to help the region and its stakeholders understand its key competitive advantages and weaknesses," Resonance Consultancy President & CEO Chris Fair said in the release. "Our collaboration with the community will build the foundation to create a destination strategic plan to guide the planning, product development, programming, policy and promotion of the Quad-Cities' tourism industry and the vast economic benefits it generates."
Resonance Executive Vice President Richard Cutting-Miller and Vice President of Destination Development Jim McCaul will lead the project.
Cutting-Miller has produced more than 50 strategic plans for tourism focused economies, from Hong Kong to South Carolina, according to the release. McCaul manages destination development planning, programs and resources for clients and stakeholders.
Visit Quad-Cities was founded in 1990 as the regional destination management organization aimed at driving economic opportunity through tourism.