The Environmental Protection Agency proposed Tuesday to boost the use of renewable fuels in 2019, but the biofuels industry wasn't cheering the news.
Industry officials said the new targets are being undermined by waivers granted to small refineries, and that pressure from the oil industry caused the agency to back off reallocating those waived volumes to other blenders.
The EPA said it is proposing 19.88 billion gallons of renewable fuels be used in 2019, boosting advanced biofuels to 4.88 billion gallons.
Both figures are nearly 600 million gallons higher than the final 2018 figures.
The EPA also proposed raising biomass-based biodiesel to 2.43 billion gallons in 2020, an increase over the 2.1 billion gallons for the finalized figure for 2019.
It also proposed raising cellulosic volumes to 381 million gallons, up from 288 million in 2018.
Corn-based ethanol would remain at 15 billion gallons.
The new figures come in the face of fierce criticism from farm state lawmakers and biofuels groups, who are angry the EPA has granted waivers to small refineries.
“This is a status quo proposal for ethanol and the status quo is bad,” Monte Shaw, executive director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, said Tuesday.
He added the proposal "isn't worth the paper it's written on," given the exemptions.
That echoed what Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, told reporters Tuesday on a conference call before the figures were released. Grassley said if there was no reallocation of volumes, the new targets are "smoke."
In a statement, Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, called Tuesday's figures "an uptick" that didn't make up for the volumes lost because of the waivers.
Industry officials have said the waivers have lopped 1.5 billion gallons off the requirement.
Some industry officials did praise the increase for advanced biofuels.
Grant Kimberley, executive director of the Iowa Biodiesel Board, said the new volumes are "definitely a step in the right direction and sends an encouraging signal to our state’s biodiesel producers and supporting industries."
However, he also expressed concerns about the waiver.
The EPA has granted waivers to numerous refineries, which has angered the biofuels industry.
A Reuters report Tuesday saying some of the waivers were granted over recommendations from the Department of Energy raised the temperature even more.
Refiners have defended the exemptions, saying the Obama administration improperly rejected previous applications.
The oil industry responded Tuesday to the EPA's proposal by renewing its call to reform the law, which was passed in 2005. The American Petroleum Institute said the RFS is "backward looking" and ignores strong domestic energy production.
"By increasing biomass-diesel and the overall biofuels volumes the government is putting its thumb on the scale, picking winners and losers," the organization said in a statement on its web site.
The institute praised the EPA for rejecting the idea of reallocating the volumes it had waived for the small refiners. But the biofuel industry said the decision proved the power of Big Oil.
There were news reports last week saying the EPA was expected to reallocate those volumes to other refineries.
The Trump administration has faced competing pressures over the RFS over the last year and a half. State farm officials have reminded President Trump of his campaign promise to back the RFS. But he's also faced complaints from workers, like at a Pennsylvania refinery, that they're being hurt by the law.
In a statement accompanying the proposal Tuesday, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, said, "I’ve traveled to numerous states and heard first-hand about the importance of the RFS to farmers and local communities across the country."
He said the new proposal will provide regulatory certainty to stakeholders.