Walmart continues to tinker with 24-hour operations; both Davenport stores now closed from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.

It appears more local Walmart stores have joined the ranks of no longer operating 24 hours a day.

The Davenport location at 5811 Elmore Ave. has joined its counterpart, 3101 W. Kimberly Road, in closing at midnight, reopening six hours later, in a move earlier this month.

To shop during the overnight hours, patrons can still make the trek to Moline, 3930 44th Avenue Drive, or Silvis, 1601 18th St., as those locations remain 24-hour operations.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to Walmart’s store locator on its website, locations in Muscatine and Clinton remain open 24 hours a day, while locations in Aledo and Geneseo close at midnight and reopen six hours later.

This nationwide retail change has quickly established itself here in the Quad-Cities as Hy-Vee locations in both Illinois and Iowa have shifted toward closing in the overnight hours.