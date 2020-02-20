Walmart continues to tinker with 24-hour operations; both Davenport stores now closed from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.

It appears more local Walmart stores have joined the ranks of no longer operating 24 hours a day.
The Davenport location at 5811 Elmore Ave. has joined its counterpart, 3101 W. Kimberly Road, in closing at midnight, reopening six hours later, in a move earlier this month.
To shop during the overnight hours, patrons can still make the trek to Moline, 3930 44th Avenue Drive, or Silvis, 1601 18th St., as those locations remain 24-hour operations.
According to Walmart’s store locator on its website, locations in Muscatine and Clinton remain open 24 hours a day, while locations in Aledo and Geneseo close at midnight and reopen six hours later.
This nationwide retail change has quickly established itself here in the Quad-Cities as Hy-Vee locations in both Illinois and Iowa have shifted toward closing in the overnight hours.
Earlier this week, Walmart released its fourth-quarter earnings that included a 35% increase in the quarter for e-commerce sales and 37% growth overall for the entire year. Area shoppers might have noticed the growing option of pick-up orders, or when someone orders online and has their items waiting inside or even brought out to their car for them.
“We’re continually looking at how we can best serve our customers. Based on a recent review of shopping patterns at our stores, we adjusted hours and reallocated resources to better serve our customers during peak shopping hours,” said a Walmart spokesperson recently.