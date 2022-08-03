Warren Electronics, last of its kind in the Quad Cities, closing after 59 years

The last remaining electronics store in the Quad Cities is closing. Again. But this time, for good.

Five years ago, Jerry and Nancy Gabriel announced the closure of Warren Electronic Distributing at 2824 Avenue of the Cities. The couple were closing in favor of retirement, but that did not last long.

"We stayed home that weekend, and I'm not sure we stayed home a day or two when Jerry said 'This isn't for me,'" she recalled.

The pair called employees back and stayed open for as long as they could. In November 2021, Jerry died at the age of 87.

Now, Nancy has decided the time is right to close the business for good. All remaining electronics and inventory are 75% off.

While it's bittersweet to be closing the doors, Nancy said there were plenty of good memories that came with being an owner.

The pair were married in 1960 and opened Jerry's 23rd Avenue TV in 1963. The "mom and pop" operation was at 3101 23rd Ave., Moline, back before 23rd Avenue became Avenue of the Cities. In 1992, the pair moved operations to 1205 E. River Drive in Davenport, now the Waters Edge Apartments. They stayed in that location until 2000, when they moved the business back to Moline.

In the beginning, the store consisted of a kitchen table filled with electronics for sale. The Gabriels eventually expanded the company to include a shipping department as well as customer service. Now, it's a graveyard of wires, switches and parts that resemble the past.

With the building already sold, Nancy said she's ready to sell off the last of the inventory and move on to the retirement she never had.

"We're thankful for all the years of customer's service," she said. "And would hope they would remember us and buy lots so we can close it up in style."