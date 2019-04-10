A flood and water damage restoration franchise has opened its first Iowa location in Davenport.
This week, 1-800 Water Damage announced the opening of its Quad-Cities location, which will serve clients in southeast Iowa and northwest Illinois, at 7620 Louis Rich Court, Davenport. The company provides water and flood restoration, mold remediation, sewage cleanup, carpet cleaning, tile and grout cleaning, plus fire and smoke damage restoration services to residential and commercial properties.
The service area includes Davenport, Moline, Orion, DeWitt, Goose Lake and surrounding communities, according to a news release. The company provides 24-hour, seven-day-a-week emergency services.
The team is managed by emergency restoration expert Rob Hinckley.
"My previous experience working in the service industry quickly taught me that disasters can strike at any time," said Hinckley, in the release. "It’s important to me that the Iowa and Illinois communities — which experience all sorts of weather from wet springs to freezing winters — know they have an experienced restoration team available to call, no matter the issue. My hope is that our team can provide people peace of mind in the midst of chaos."
For more information, visit 1800waterdamage.com/quad-cities-ia, or call 563-554-6858.
—Sarah Ritter