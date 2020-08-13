We all scream for gelato: Local couple opens gelato restaurant in Davenport

The two had their first two children in the Middle East, who are now ages 7 and 6 (their youngest is 2½ ), and they moved back to the states and settled in the Q-C in 2014. They missed gelato so much that Drew bought a small gelato maker, throwing together various concoctions for the family to enjoy.

No matter where they tried gelato in the Midwest, they always preferred their own. So after jumping around from job to job and never really finding the right fit, the couple got the ball rolling last August for a shop of their own. Drew took a class in Florida that covered ice cream and gelato making, information about the business side of things and more, Jessica said.

After scouting locations, they found their spot at 5345 Belle Court, Suite 1, Davenport.

“We really love where we’re at,” she said, adding that the shop has several large windows for loads of natural light, ample seating indoors and outside and more.

They officially opened in June — in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When we envisioned our gelato shop, it did not include a pandemic,” she said.

But the two have plenty of experience in “rolling with it,” adapting and persevering.