We all scream for gelato: Local couple opens gelato restaurant in Davenport

Drew and Jessica Ketchum know gelato.
The Davenport couple has sampled it from shops all over the world and have spent years perfecting loads of flavors on small and large scales.
Now, they’re sharing the sweet fruits of their labors and experiences at Carnevale Gelato in Davenport.
“My husband’s always been entrepreneurial, trying different things,” Jessica said. “He’s had this hobby of making gelato for us for a long time.”
After trying a handful of “safe” job paths and finding that they just weren’t working out, the couple made a decision: "We really just need to go for the big thing, which was opening a gelato shop,” she said.
And it was quite an adventure to get there.
Jessica grew up in the Quad-Cities, and Drew in the Cedar Rapids area. The two met at the University of Iowa, got married, and a couple of years later, moved to the United Arab Emirates in the Middle East, where Jessica taught English, math and science to second- and third-grade girls, and Drew taught English to helicopter pilots.
There, “we were able to travel” to places like Italy, Norway, Greece and beyond, “and (we) tasted gelato all around the world,” she said.
The two had their first two children in the Middle East, who are now ages 7 and 6 (their youngest is 2½ ), and they moved back to the states and settled in the Q-C in 2014. They missed gelato so much that Drew bought a small gelato maker, throwing together various concoctions for the family to enjoy.
No matter where they tried gelato in the Midwest, they always preferred their own. So after jumping around from job to job and never really finding the right fit, the couple got the ball rolling last August for a shop of their own. Drew took a class in Florida that covered ice cream and gelato making, information about the business side of things and more, Jessica said.
After scouting locations, they found their spot at 5345 Belle Court, Suite 1, Davenport.
“We really love where we’re at,” she said, adding that the shop has several large windows for loads of natural light, ample seating indoors and outside and more.
They officially opened in June — in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When we envisioned our gelato shop, it did not include a pandemic,” she said.
But the two have plenty of experience in “rolling with it,” adapting and persevering.
“Living overseas was a huge lesson in rolling with it,” she said. Plus, their second child battled acute lymphoblastic leukemia, which presented even “more lessons of rolling with it.” He finished treatment in September 2019 and is now cancer free.
“We’ve been very thankful,” she said.
The couple decided to offer gelato, sorbetto and cremosso at the shop, all similar but different treats. Gelato contains less fat and less air than ice cream, Ketchum said, “so it’s very smooth; very creamy.” Sorbetto contains water, fruit and sugar, so “it’s really refreshing and light.” Cremosso is similar to a sherbet: creamy, but much more "icy" than ice cream, and sort of "between gelato and sorbetto,” she said.
For each style, “my husband always uses real ingredients,” Ketchum said, from candies to fruit. Ingredients are dye free, with dairy-free and gluten-free options. For those with peanut allergies, the shop makes sure one spade is with the same flavor all day, “so there’s no cross contamination,” she said.
The two wanted to be sure “as many people as possible would be able to come in and find something they enjoy,” she said.
Carnevale offers a number of flavors as well as a rotating weekly special, including loads of fruits, cookies, candies and more. Its most popular flavors include Biscoff Cookie Butter, chocolate truffle and Snickers for gelato; strawberry and mango for sorbetto, and Himalayan salted caramel for cremosso.
Jessica said her husband gets ideas for certain flavors and has to try them, taking inspiration from other desserts and more. Their offerings are sort of “Americanized,” she said, adding that the dessert names are in English, and approachable with familiar ingredients.
It’s “just a whole different way to do it,” she said.
The treats are quite nostalgic for the couple. “It’s the memories,” she said. “We remember all those wonderful times of eating gelato.”
While Carnevale sees new and repeat customers every day, she said, how well they’re doing so far is a bit difficult to gauge.
“We have never opened a gelato shop ... much less during a pandemic,” she said.
Regardless, “it’s been wonderful to see this thing that we dreamed about for so long come to life and to have people find joy in it,” she said. “(We can) finally live it out instead of hope that someday it could happen.”
Carnevale Gelato, 5345 Belle Court, Suite 1, Davenport, is open 2-9 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, and closed Monday. Curbside pickup is available, where customers may pull up, see a menu, call in their order and wait in their vehicle. For more information, visit facebook.com/Carnevalegelato or call 563-232-1065.
