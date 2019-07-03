Amid months of record-breaking flooding and seemingly constant rainfall, Quad-City business owners and residents have found a bright spot.
Since April 30 — the day the temporary flood wall breached, closing dozens of businesses and devastating downtown Davenport — the Quad-Cities has seen a glimmer of light through the outpouring of community support.
Corporations have written large checks, held fundraisers and launched flood relief funds. Residents have dropped off supplies at the Salvation Army and American Red Cross. Businesses have taken in displaced employees and donated sales to flooded stores and restaurants.
To date, the Quad-Cities has raised around $1 million to support flood relief efforts. That includes donations raised by major organizations, flood relief funds and individual fundraisers.
"Some of the biggest checks that have been written came from business owners here (in downtown Davenport), wanting to give to others," said Kyle Carter, executive director of the Downtown Davenport Partnership. "So that's been great. And just the community-wide support has been overwhelmingly and deeply appreciated."
Chamber to distribute nearly $400,000
The downtown partnership and Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce have raised the biggest pot of money so far, more than $397,800, to be distributed to businesses affected by the flooding.
A couple of hours before the application deadline Wednesday, Carter said around 55 businesses and 25 property owners had applied to receive funds.
Out of the nearly $400,000, more than $117,000 was raised by donations to the Chamber's nonprofit Grow Quad-Cities and the Flood Fest fundraiser. The downtown partnership's board of directors approved around $230,000 to be distributed to property and business owners. Another $50,000 was donated by the Quad-Cities Community Foundation, with $50,000 more coming from the Regional Development Authority.
Carter said the downtown partnership is now working to determine how much money can be allotted to each business. He hopes to distribute the funds by early August.
"It's a small portion of funding, but it's still really significant because there are so few other resources for direct financial assistance for businesses," he said. "People are clearly very grateful, and we're happy and proud to be one of the few organizations able to provide businesses with direct funding."
Quad-City organizations rake in thousands
Nonprofit organizations throughout the Quad-Cities also have been collecting thousands of dollars to support flood relief services and individuals affected by the historic flood.
Bill Horrell, development director for the Salvation Army in the Quad-Cities, said the organization has raised around $16,000 in monetary donations, as well as roughly $60,000 in material donations.
Since May 6, the Salvation Army has distributed more than 11,000 items, including food boxes, cleanup kits, hygiene products, water and other supplies, he said. The monetary donations will go toward the Salvation Army's services and relief efforts.
"It's been amazing," Horrell said. "People have shown up with donations and then asked what else do we need. We had several people come back multiple times to donate items. It's just great to see the community come together and help people in need."
Through its Quad-Cities Disaster Recovery Fund, the Quad-Cities Community Foundation has raised roughly $150,000, according to a news release. That includes the $50,000 provided to the Chamber. And, a $25,000 grant is being distributed to individuals affected by flooding.
In addition, United Way of the Quad-Cities is distributing funding from the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, which is federally funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The money will be distributed to qualifying nonprofit and government organizations. In Scott County, more than $61,400 is available through the state, and in Rock Island County, more than $79,700 is available.
Several other groups also have been raising funds and providing grants to individuals and businesses, in the Quad-Cities and throughout Iowa. The Iowa Association of Realtors, for example, is providing $275,000 in grants to help affected state residents.
Companies step up to help
While the American Red Cross has yet to release an exact donation total, major Quad-City employers have been writing checks for the organization.
Trish Burnett, Red Cross executive director serving the Quad-Cities and west central Illinois, said the organization has served more than 13,400 meals, 6,000 snacks, 2,800 cases of water, 1,100 cleanup kits, 100 shelter stays and more.
"The duration of the flooding has taken a huge emotional and financial toll on our community and those responding, and I am so proud of the way our community pulls together to help each other in times like this," Burnett said. "It makes us appreciate the Quad-Cities."
The Red Cross has received at least: $40,000 from Whitey's Ice Cream, $10,000 from the Arconic Foundation, $1,000 from Mel Foster Co., plus $55,000 from Wells Fargo.
Wells Fargo also has donated furniture to flood-ravaged Davenport businesses, said spokesman Steve Carlson.
Along with some other charitable organizations, the Genesis Health Services Foundation launched its own flood relief fund. Spokeswoman Linda Barlow said the foundation estimates it will have raised $75,000 by the time it plans to distribute the money after July 19. She said the money will be donated to local organizations providing flood relief.
Small businesses support each other
Carter said he's been overwhelmed by the number of small businesses that have sacrificed daily sales to support their flooded neighbors.
Business owner Dan Bush, for example, said while his three downtown businesses — Armored Gardens, Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Hotel and Analog Arcade Bar — were not filled with flood water, sales still took a hit. Harsh weather and road closures have led to less traffic downtown, affecting the entire region, he said.
Despite that, Bush spent each Monday at Armored Gardens, raising money for flooded businesses. Each Monday, the bar and restaurant donated 50% of bar sales and 100% of bar tips to displaced businesses and employees.
By the end, he said Armored Gardens raised more than $22,000.
"Especially with trying to revitalize the downtown, we can't survive without each other," Bush said. "We're ensuring everyone does come back and comes back in a quick fashion. We figure if we're not all in this together, then we're in trouble. It's been great getting closer to other business owners. That's been one silver lining."
The roughly $1 million in funds and supplies tallied only represent a portion of the donations that are pouring into the Quad-Cities to support flood relief efforts. It also does not account for several privately-held fundraisers, plus significant material donations, including meals provided to affected families, donated by groups such as Smithfield Foods and Tyson Foods.
It also doesn't account for many of the businesses across the Quad-Cities offering shifts to displaced employees, hosting tap takeovers for displaced breweries, operating pop-up shops for closed retailers and providing other support.
The river is higher than ever, but is it done climbing?
The Mississippi River rose to record-setting levels Thursday, giving the Flood of ’19 its place in history.
And it could get worse: There’s a probability of heavy rain next week, and weather forecast models are bringing a new round of fear and uncertainty to those doing battle with the water.
Several downpours early this week, including one record-setting day of rain, contributed generously to the Thursday crest.
It is becoming increasingly evident the water is not coming down for several weeks and it may, in fact, climb even higher.
“Honestly, this is unprecedented,” said Public Works Director Nicole Gleason. “Some of it (city’s response) is going to be reactionary.”
She said the National Weather Service is running several models to anticipate precipitation and will supply the city with an update Friday afternoon, including worst-case scenarios.
Unfortunately, some early forecasts are calculating as much as four more inches of rain early next week. Even if the rainfall is north of the Quad-Cities, it will affect river levels as the water flows downstream.
Gleason offered assurances that flood barriers that are in place downtown, in the Village of East Davenport and in the Garden Addition are being constantly monitored, and pumps are in use or are standing by.
However, nothing can be done to repair the breach earlier in the week that sent floodwater gushing into portions of downtown, beginning at Pershing and 2nd Street.
In previous years, the system of interconnected cages containing sand and covered in plastic have drawn the line downtown, preventing most of the floodwaters from getting past River Drive.
But at least one of the HESCO-brand cages somehow separated from the barrier line on Tuesday, and the breach cannot be replaced with a new section, because the water is too high to get at it.
Another breach near Ripley Street was caused by an erosion of the street underneath, Gleason said, but no one yet knows why the barrier at Pershing failed. It is likely to be many weeks until the floodwaters fall enough to inspect the cause and the damage.
Meanwhile, area weather experts are monitoring the river and communicating constantly with those trying to fight it.
“Records don’t happen all that often,” said Brian Pierce, meteorologist for the National Weather Service, Davenport. “This will be the highest the Mississippi River has been in recorded time.”
At 12:45 p.m. Thursday, the Mississippi River, which has a flood stage of 15, measured 22.64 feet at Lock & Dam 15, Rock Island. The river is expected to crest Thursday night into Friday at 22.7 feet.
It's number one in the top five biggest floods on record:
• 22.63 feet set July 9, 1993
• 22.48 feet on April 28, 1965, a year with a huge snow melt
• 22.33 on April 25, 2001, a year with great snow melt and heavy rain
• 22 on March 10, 1868.
The state of the rivers
The Wapsipinicon River, which has a flood stage of 11 feet south of DeWitt, measured 12.14 feet at noon, down from 12.4 feet overnight Wednesday.
“It’s coming down a little bit,” Pierce said.
The Rock River at Moline, flood stage 12 feet, was at 15 feet at noon. The crest forecast was 15.1 feet Thursday night, he said.
“The Mississippi River is so high that water from the Rock can’t flow into it,” Pierce said. “So the Mississippi is actually forcing itself into the Rock River. Water always seeks the lowest level.”
In Muscatine, the Mississippi River measured 24.07 feet, with an expected crest of 24.5 feet Friday and Friday night. Its flood stage is 16 feet.
The Mississippi in Rock Island may be down to 22.5 feet by Saturday morning, and possibly 22.1 feet by Sunday morning, Pierce said.
But it’s not time for everybody to let their guard down, he said. More rain is bearing down.
“The rain has added to the problem,” Pierce said, adding more is on the way: “We have several chances of rain Sunday night through Wednesday.”
The forecast
Friday will be dry until a chance of rain comes along late in the afternoon and evening, he said. Highs will be in the lower 60s (the normal is 68).
Saturday will be dry, with highs from 65-70.
A front that will move into the area Sunday afternoon or Sunday night will stall at some point. “The questions is going to be where,” said Pierce, adding that the front will move back and forth across the area.
Different models used to predict the weather show various amounts of rainfall in the coming days, said Pierce, who did not want to predict rainfall by inches yet but did say “It is likely to be heavy.”
Some Quad-City television meteorologists predict the Quad-Cities could receive up to four inches of rain early next week.
Another record
Thursday marked the 40th day for major flooding of the Mississippi River at 18 feet or higher. Before that, the record was 31 days set in 2001 and, before that, 30 days in 1993.
Churches, social services hit too
While individuals and businesses are coping with damage and detours, church and social services grapple with the flood, too.
The Blandine Alcoholics Anonymous Group needs a place for its daily meetings because its regular meeting place, 117 Perry St., is underwater, according to an email shared with members of the Davenport Hunger-House-Health Task Force.
Most participants walk to the meetings, so the group seeks nearby space to meet for three or four weeks. The task force asks anyone who knows about a meeting space to contact Eric Hansen at 309-269-0808. The space must be large enough to accommodate about 30 people.
In Moline, the Rev. Paul Anderson, of Heritage Church, which also has congregations in Bettendorf, Rock Island and Kewanee, watched water creep toward BridgePointe 485, the former KONE building.
“During that first flood, there wasn’t much going on,” Anderson said. “We got into a little deeper water, but HESCO barriers kept it under control.”
“We held the water off for quite a while this week,” he said. Eventually, it came over the top of the HESCO barriers.
“We purchased the building two years ago, and we’ve been slowly remodeling it,” he said. “That lobby has about four feet of water in it now. We’re just slowly watching the Mississippi come in from every side. We’re inundated."
The irony is that “485” is the mile marker number of the Mississippi for that location, he said.
“We’ll get through this,” he said. “God has a plan and we’ll continue to do this and live with a joyful life.”
-Linda Cook and Barb Ickes
Village of East Davenport hoping HESCOs hold
Businesses owners in the Village of East Davenport are cautiously optimistic about escaping the flood unscathed, even as city officials said Wednesday the neighborhood could be the next to go underwater.
Five Star Salon Spa owner Dustin Roelle said clients are still showing up for appointments. "They're having difficulty getting here and issues with timing," he said. "Fortunately for us, we deal less with the drive-by traffic for our customers."
Roelle has two sump pumps in action, "but there's as much water coming in as is going out."
Studio Arris owner Eric Ehlers said his customers have been confused about where to park. "We've been dealing with that and a bit of a guessing game with the water, especially down here at the level we're at. We've got some drainage issue kind of taken care of," Ehlers said; Studio Arris is on the first level of the Village Marketplace.
Ehlers has been here for nine years and says he's never seen anything like it. The owner of the building has been giving him updates.
Hope's Bridal had to move some of its merchandise to an upstairs office, including the prom dresses, co-manager Amanda Valdivia said. "We haven't gotten any water down there yet, but we no longer have anything down there," she said. "We had a couple of girls in yesterday. We still have them across the hall so they can go look. It's not as organized as normal, but they're still there."
With parts of the city underwater for so long, and traffic detoured around the Village, business has slowed a tad, some shop owners said.
"Hopefully when the waters go down and things start to look up we'll get a lot of customers," Escape Goat Soaps owner Matt McClanahan said. "But right now I just think people are a little on edge because they built a wall out there."
The same HESCO barriers erected to prevent downtown flooding are also protecting the Village. The neighborhood is hoping they hold better than the ones that failed downtown.
Baked Beer and Bread Company manager Selby Leblanc says they've talked about a worst-case scenario if the barrier breaks though.
Davenport Public Works Director Nicole Gleason says there's a good chance the barriers will hold, because "water is creeping in so slowly" and there hasn't been the kind of sustained water pressure against the barriers that triggered the downtown disaster.
"I wouldn't foresee anything catastrophic happening there," she said. City officials are monitoring the barriers.
Finance Director Brandon Wright said people need to have a heightened sense of awareness. "We want to make sure that everyone who's in an area like that is just generally aware of and has a heightened level of awareness there."
In some respects, though, it's business as usual: One city employee wasn't working on flooding but was putting up a temporary no-parking sign in preparation for this Saturday's Village in Bloom festival.
'They thought they could hold it back': Buffalo rallies to fight the river
BUFFALO — The situation got bleaker here Thursday as residents here felt the pain when a handful of homes and businesses lost the fight against the force of the Mississippi River.
Missy Bowers was so appreciative as family, friends, strangers and even the U.S. Coast Guard built up and strengthened the sandbag wall surrounding her house and a few neighbors' homes near 2nd and Hacker streets. But she had learned that her place of employment, Judy's Barge Inn, in Buffalo, now had water in the back door and in the walk-in cooler.
"Across the street (from Judy's) the walls just breached. I don't know if that will hurt or help us," she said. "Now they're telling us we're going to get five or six more inches. So we are going all the way down the front of the block (with sandbags)."
Word spread fast through Buffalo of the 4 a.m. breach in the wall protecting Clark's Landing. "Now he's got five inches of water," Bowers said.
Her brother and his family, Steve and Lynnette Teel, also lost their sandbag floodwall early in the morning — becoming one of the last fortified homes on Front Street to lose the battle.
"We built a whole wall yesterday, but it didn't help," their daughter Brittany Teel said by cell phone. She said the family and volunteers now were working to move stuff out with boxes and plastic totes.
"This is the worst we've ever seen," she said, adding "The flooding in '08 wasn't this bad. It hasn't been this bad since 1993."
As Buffalo City Clerk Tanna Leonard directed volunteers, including 30 inmates from Iowa prisons in Mount Pleasant and Anamosa, in filling sandbags late morning at Buffalo Community Center, she said folks at Clark's Landing and the Teels "were devastated. They thought they could hold it back."
With a majority of Front Street's homes now overcome by water, she said "Now we're focusing on protecting 2nd Street. "Everyone was prepared for 21 or 22 (foot crest), but the new crest we're not prepared for that."
She estimated that "at least six homes have had water come all the way in now. It's getting bad. If we can't keep the walls up (along Front Street) we'll have six or seven more effected."
Leonard said Buffalo does not have the resources to build a single large floodwall down Front Street or own the HESCO barriers. "We do things different than Davenport," she said. "The city provides the sand and supplies for residents to build walls as they see fit."
Some residents are building walls around their individual homes and others are protecting two and three homes inside one wall.
In addition to floodfighting, Buffalo Police Cpl. Rich Aleksiejczyk said the police department and Scott County Sheriff's Reserve also are dealing with a problem with drivers going around their barricades on Highway 22 and driving through the water.
"If you cross our barricade we will cite you," he said. "People don't realize when they cross the water it creates a wave effect and that hits the sandbags and weakens the sandbags. So we're a no wake zone right now."
Jeanne Hedges, who has lived at 308 Front St. for 17 years, worries about the impact of the continuing rainfall and the residents who are unfamiliar with how to fight a flood. "Everybody from me down is new with this flood."
Her neighbor Shelley Hunt, who is the third generation to live in her home, said the volunteer response has been amazing. With a sandbag wall around her house and her sump pump running non-stop, she already has a few inches of water in her basement.
But on Wednesday, she had surprise help when workers with the Upper Mississippi Fleet barge company in Buffalo and AAA Muffler in Davenport took the day off and showed up to help.
Leonard said one of the problems is how the flood is impacting new properties, and sooner than in previous years. "It's flooding at earlier levels than it did before," she said.
For weeks, help has arrived from residents, sports teams, Cub Scouts, community service volunteers and strangers. "But the residents still need help," she said.
"Everybody is working together," she said. "I'm unbelievably proud of my town."
Davenport's Garden Addition holds steady
Davenport's low-lying Garden Addition off West River Drive and Concord Street was staying dry Thursday, with five large pumps and several smaller models pumping out water collecting on the streets with nowhere to drain.
The large earthen dike that protects the residential area from flooding on Black Hawk Creek — which rises as the swollen Mississippi River backs up into it — was holding steady, 1st Ward Ald. Rick Dunn said.
The city sent out flyers on Wednesday saying that if there was concern for failure, fire department personnel would drive through the neighborhood with lights and sirens.
Just north of the large earthen levee, resident Susan Beamer said she wasn't especially worried about flooding, as she has lived in her house for 37 years, surviving the flood of 1993, and her dad had survived the flood of 1965.
But, "the creek is up to the top — THE top," she said.
Her basement has taken on water and her sump pumps are turning on about every three minutes, she said.
After 1965, she said, a new basement was built and electrical outlets were put near the ceiling so they wouldn't get submerged, thereby turning off the pumps.
On Wednesday, a portion of the creek was seeping across the bridge in the area of one of the smaller pumps that had been protected by sandbags by city crews.
Walking up and down Pansy Avenue was Ken Leonard, who is retired and lives elsewhere in Davenport, but wants to keep an eye on the area because his mother lives in the neighborhood.
"I'm just checking things out in case she needs help," he said.
At Dominaga's Mexican Restaurant on the corner of Concord Street and Pansy, Yevette Muzon said the business closed only one time because of flooding and that was because of a torrential rain, not river flooding.
"I think it's a little dangerous," she said of people driving over the bridge over Black Hawk Creek. "I wish people would respect the signs. They want to be nosy. But you can see this on the internet. You don't have to be here in person."
'It's like we don't exist:' More west end businesses close as water encroaches
While La Flama Owner Martin Garcia found higher ground to serve meals out of his food truck Thursday, an employee worked inside the restaurant, removing furniture and preparing to place sandbags.
Until Thursday, several business owners along West 2nd Street and other portions of Davenport's west end thought they'd be able to continue operating despite rising flood waters closing dozens of businesses earlier this week.
But as water encroached farther into the west end — covering parking lots and entering buildings on River Drive and 2nd Street, and traveling as far as 3rd Street in certain areas — several businesses were forced to close their doors with no warning from the city, several owners say.
"It's so high. The water was four or five feet away from the door, but this afternoon it was like three feet away," said Garcia, who operates the restaurant at 114 Myrtle St. "We thought we were at good distance from the water because the building is higher up in our little strip mall. But now, everything is filled up. There's way too much water."
Michelle Magyar, president of Mid-American Glass at 147 S. Sturdevant St., said her team spent the day pumping out water and stacking sandbags. Some, like Garcia and Cinnamon-N-Sage Healthy Cafe Operations Manager Tracey McGinn, were forced to tell their employees the restaurants would be closed until further notice.
Garcia camped out at K&K True Value Hardware in Bettendorf on Thursday and worked out of his food truck.
"I don't know what it would be like if I didn't have the truck right now. That's a little bit of sales," he said. "But I have close to 10 employees. And those employees have 10 families. At least half of them are full-time employees."
Many of his employees, he said, have worked for La Flama for several years, and Garcia worries about losing his experienced staff. He plans to set a rotating schedule so his employees can continue to work out of the food truck part-time.
Garcia also is seeking assistance from the city, to find a more permanent location in downtown Davenport to operate his food truck.
And, he's holding onto the hope that flood water will remain in the parking lot and not enter his building.
"As long as the restaurant doesn't flood, I can keep operating," he said. "Even if I need to go in a canoe, I can keep cooking. If it's a real emergency, I can just do everything in the mobile kitchen."
West end business owners were frantically responding to the encroaching flood waters Thursday, arguing they received little notice or warning from the city.
"On the west end, everybody feels a little left out. With me, they never came in and warned us or asked if we need sandbagging," he said. "You know this is imminent. You know this is going to happen."
Garcia said he received no warning from the city, unlike downtown businesses which were given short notice before the temporary flood wall was breached. McGinn said she received a generic pamphlet in the mail a few weeks ago aimed at businesses and homeowners warning of potential flooding.
In response to general questions about flooding notification on the west end, Davenport Public Works Director Nicole Gleason said the city held two public meetings in late March for residents in the floodplain, warning them of the potential flooding and informing them of their rights.
"We did that proactively, telling them we don't know what the river will do and that we know they're in a floodplain and they may need to get stuff off the ground or out of basements," she said. "We distributed that information six weeks ago at this point."
She said staff members are paying close attention to the dike holding back water at Davenport's Garden Addition, off of West River Drive and Concord Street. The area is a few miles west from businesses sitting closer to the downtown that are closing their doors late this week.
Being stuck in the middle, and with the majority of attention and resources being directed to the downtown, McGinn argued businesses in the west end "are being ignored."
Business owners and residents of the west end have experienced a history of neglect compared to other areas of Davenport, McGinn and Garcia said, with deteriorating infrastructure and less investment being poured into the area.
"In the west end in particular, once you get on the other side of Centennial Bridge, it's like we don't exist," McGinn said. "We're out here on our own. Everyone keeps talking about how it's just the eastern corner of the downtown affected. But it's all businesses along the river, all the way down Rockingham. We're taking a beating and getting killed by this water."
With flooding over the past several weeks, Garcia said "it's been Hell" for two months. Road closures on River Drive contributed to a loss in his business, which has grown substantially worse as the river has risen.
Both Garcia and McGinn are upset "road closure" signs were placed along the west end, without additional signs letting residents and commuters know access to restaurants is still available.
"All they did during this time was blocked and closed the streets, so I lost even more business," Garcia said. "People thought they couldn't get in. It should have said 'local business only,' like they did in other parts of Davenport. So that didn't feel right. Everybody feels left out."
But now, as flood water continues to flow further into the west end, more and more business owners are losing access to their parking lots and buildings.
"We've seen 40 days of this flood," McGinn said. "We've watched our daily income drop by 50 percent the longer the water stays. In the five years we've been open, we had our first zero-dollar day. We've never had that before, and that's tied to the flood. The longer the water stays, the harder it gets."
Police warn 'be mindful of where your money goes' when donating to flood efforts
Widespread flooding and other major events often bring out scores of generous people hoping to donate their time and money to the cause.
They also bring out scammers looking to make a buck, sometimes through fraudulent crowdfunding campaigns and flood damage clean-up services.
“There’s always going to be someone doing something,” Davenport Police Sgt. Dennis Colclasure said. “Any major news story, people tend to try to hop on and try these scams. Not necessarily here, but it’s nationwide.”
As of Thursday, neither Davenport police or the Scott County Sheriff’s Office have received complaints of scammers as the Quad-Cities continues its flood-fighting and recovery efforts.
However, Colclasure encourages people to “be mindful of where your money goes and do a little research first."
“Don’t just donate blindly,” he said. “I know people want to help but make sure your money is going to the right spot.”
Colclasure offered the following tips:
- Look at who is organizing the campaign and try to figure out how they are related to the cause and what relationship they have to the family or business they are raising money for. Read the comment section of GoFundMe campaigns.
- Check to make sure that you are looking at the original campaign. “Often times there will be an original one, which is either authorized by a family or a business, and then others will hop on as well.”
- For those a little more tech savvy, do a reverse Google search for photos on campaign pages to see if they are original photos or stock photos. “If they aren’t using personal photos and they’re using a stock photo, that should be a red flag right there.”
- Look at the Facebook page of the organizer. “Most people have at least over 100 friends (on Facebook). If it’s under that and it looks like it’s pretty new, boy that’s a red flag, too.”
- When considering utilizing a flood damage clean-up company, do an internet search of the company’s name and read the comment section. “A lot of times you’re going to see people who unfortunately have problems and have been victims before or were able to sniff it out beforehand. You’re going to see that they have not great reviews.”
Davenport wastewater treatment plant at capacity, sewage will be pumped into Mississippi River
The wastewater treatment plant in Davenport has reached capacity and is now pumping sewage into the Mississippi River.
Surcharge is being seen in the lines, Scott County Emergency Management Agency said in the news release.
"With the approval of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, the pumps deployed near the sewage systems along the Mississippi River are pumping sewage into the rivers," the release said. "Without this, serious backups would take place throughout the Iowa cities along the river."
The agency is attempting to find other relief mechanisms to deploy "as soon as possible."
Asbestos regulations eased
That is not the only regulation being eased for flooding. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources, is temporarily reducing reporting requirements for asbestos for properties in a federally designated disaster area.
The move will also reduce asbestos inspections for restoration projects.
The DNR will not require the 10-day waiting period for asbestos abatement, restoration and demolition projects in flooded areas. That notification must be submitted no later than the work day following the start of that work.
Eentities will have the option to forgo the asbestos inspection requirement for renovations if all the material being disturbed is treated as asbestos containing material.
Asbestos requirements remain in effect for those outside flood zones.
While Scott County is not yet under a presidential emergency declaration, EMA officials are preparing a request for a formal declaration from the federal government, according to EMA Public Information Officer Brooke Barnes.
For additional information, visit iowadnr.gov.
Watch now: Sandbags, evacuations, and a near record-breaking crest
Flood Water Taxi
What downtown Davenport businesses are closed?
This story will be updated throughout the day.
With record flooding and a major breach infiltrating several blocks of Downtown Davenport, business and restaurant closings are inevitable. As of 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, here are where Downtown Davenport businesses stand, according to Downtown Davenport Partnership.
Temporarily closed:
- Abernathy’s – 315 E. 2nd St.
- Antonella’s Pizzeria II – 421 W River Dr.
- Bad Boy’z RME – 131 W. 2nd St.
- Barrel House 211 – 211 E. 2nd St.
- Bix Society & Museum – 129 North Main St.
- Bootleg Hill Honey Meads – 321 E 2nd St.
- Bucktown Artists’ Market – 225 E. 2nd St.
- Cinnamon-N-Sage Healthy Cafe – 1115 W 2nd St Suite D
- Crafted QC – 217 E. 2nd St.
- Dress for Success Quad Cities – 311 E 2nd St.
- Dam View Inn – 410 E. 2nd St.
- EXIT Realty Fireside – 221 E 2nd St.
- Freight House Farmers’ Market – 421 W. River Dr. (Sunday’s Market has been moved to County Admin Building, 600 W. 4th St. on Saturday from 8 a.m. through 1 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. through 2 p.m.)
- Fresh Deli by Nostalgia Farms – 421 W. River Dr.
- Front Street Brewery – 208 E. River Dr.
- Front Street Brewery Taproom – 421 W. River Dr.
- Great River Brewery – 332 E. 2nd St.
- Major Art & Hobby Center – 201 E. 2nd St.
- Ragged Records – 418 E. 2nd St.
- TAG Communications – 230 E 2nd St.
- Trash Can Annie Vintage Clothing 418 E. 2nd St
- The Diner – 421 W. River DriveThe Half Nelson – 321 E 2nd St.
- Lamrim Kadampa Buddhist Center – 301 E. 2nd St.
- Paradigm – 320 East 2nd St.
- Polished Hair Lounge QC – 735 Federal St. Suite 102
- QC Co-Lab – 627 W 2nd St.
- Roam – 210 E River Dr.
- Rubys – Beers, Bikes, Brats – 429 E 3rd St.
- Streets of Italy – Next to GRB – 322 E 2nd
- The Phoenix of Davenport – 111 W. 2nd St.
Currently open:
- Antonella’s Restaurant – 112 W 3rd St.
- Analog Arcade Bar – 302 Brady St.
- Armored Gardens – 315 Pershing
- Rise Neighborhood Cafè – 200 E. 3rd St.
- Bix Bistro – 200 E. 3rd St.
- Blackhawk Bowl & Martini Lounge – 200 E. 3rd St.
- Blush Dress Shoppe – 320 Main St.
- Boozies Bar & Grill – 114 1/2 W. 3rd St.
- The Breakroom / The Office Bar & Lounge -116 W 3rd St.
- Cafe d’Marie, Davenport – 614 W. 5th St.
- Café One Eleven at the Radisson Quad City Plaza -111 E. 2nd St.
- Carriage Haus -312 W. 3rd St.
- Chocolate Manor – 110 E. 2nd St.
- Coffee Envie – 101 W 3rd St.
- Cru – 221 Brady St.
- Downtown Deli – Davenport – 330 N. Main St.
- Duck City Bistro – 115 E. 3rd St.
- Endless Brews – 310 Main St.
- Figge Art Museum Gift Shop – 225 W. 2nd St.
- Full Kit – 312 N. Main St.
- Gateway Pub -702 W. 3rd St.
- German American Heritage Center & Museum – 712 W. 2nd St.
- Kilkenny’s Pub / Limericks – 300 W. 3rd St.
- Macstavern Davenport – 316 W. Third
- Mantra Indian Cuisine & Spirits – 220 N. Harrison St.
- Me & Billy – 200 W. 3rd St.
- Neat Stuff – 320 Brady St.
- Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie – 314 N. Main St.
- RAW -136 E 3rd St.
- Redband Coffee Company – 329 E. 4th St.
- Riverbend Retro – 520 W. 2nd St.
- Soi 3 – 102 E 3rd St.
- Shenanigan’s Irish Pub – 303 W 3rd St.
- Sippis American Grill & Craft Beer – 406 W. 2nd St.
- SiS International Shop – Fair Trade – 108 E. 2nd St.
- Source Book Store – 232 W. 3rd St.
- Star Dog Gallery – 114 W. 3rd St.
- Stardust – 218 Iowa St.
- Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel – 304 E 3rd St.
- UP Skybar – 215 N. Main St.
- Urban Farmhouse – 224 West 3rd St.
- Viva Restaurant – 215 N. Main St.
- Van’s Pizza, Pub & Grill – Downtown Davenport – 217 Brady St.
- What A Gem Davenport – 218 W. 3rd St.
- Woodfire Grill – 131 W. 2nd St.
- The Key at Union Arcade – 229 Brady St.
Alex Salaverria, marketing specialist for Downtown Davenport Partnership, said they were working to keep the list updated as quickly as possible. She can be contacted at asalaverria@quadcitieschamber.com, to update business hours or closings.
If you are a business that has closed because of flooding, please email newsroom@qctimes.com to be added to the list.
LATEST: Mississippi tops 1993 mark of 22.63 feet
LATEST: The Quad-Cities has reached a Mississippi River crest of historic proportions. And it is expected to continue to rise.
Shortly before noon today the Mississippi reached a level of 22.64 feet breaking the 1993 mark of 22.63 feet.
Updated forecast just issued for Mississippi at Rock Island. Still 22.7 feet this evening. Main change is a longer crest, with a slow fall starting Friday afternoon. Latest stage is 22.60 feet at 11 am, just under record of 22.63 feet in 1993.— NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) May 2, 2019
"There is a high probability of a historic crest of 22.7 (feet) late this afternoon or early tonight," said Brian Pierce, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
With more rain in the forecast for next week, the crest could climb again, Pierce said.
Historic Crests
Currently at 22.64 ft 05/02/2019
(1) 22.63 ft on 07/09/1993
(2) 22.48 ft on 04/28/1965
(3) 22.33 ft on 04/25/2001
(4) 22.00 ft on 03/10/1868
(5) 21.49 ft on 06/16/2008
(6) 20.90 ft on 07/04/2014
(7) 20.71 ft on 04/22/2011
(8) 19.66 ft on 04/20/1997
(9) 19.40 ft on 06/27/1892
(10) 19.30 ft on 04/26/1969
Flood Fest benefit concert scheduled June 7 at RiverCenter
DAVENPORT — A flood-relief benefit concert, Flood Fest, is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, June 7, at the RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., in collaboration with the Downtown Davenport Partnership, Moeller Nights, River Music Experience and Rexroat Sound RS.
The performers and ticket prices have yet to be announced. All proceeds from the concert will support downtown Davenport recovery efforts.
“While the flooding has significantly impacted downtown Davenport businesses, I’m proud of how our Quad-Cities community has rallied to provide support,” said Kyle Carter, executive director of the Downtown Davenport Partnership, a division of the Quad Cities Chamber.
“As we get to the recovery process, it will soon be time to help those who are rebuilding. This flood relief benefit concert is shaping up to be an epic show and provide all Quad-Citizens the opportunity to support recovery efforts,”
Proceeds from the concert will be shared with Grow Quad Cities – Iowa, a nonprofit group with the mission of improving the general economic well-being of Scott County and the Iowa Quad-Cities area. Donations are tax-deductible per IRS guidelines.
Grow Quad Cities – Iowa also will collect donations from community members wishing to donate to help with flood recovery efforts. There are Grow Quad Cities funds for the Illinois and Iowa sides of the region, and they support the work of the chamber.
The nonprofit Downtown Davenport Partnership, focused on the strategic growth and beautification of historic downtown Davenport, will help determine fund distribution to those businesses in need.
Those who wish to donate should mail checks to: Grow Quad Cities Fund – Iowa, 331 W. 3rd St., Suite 100, Davenport, IA 52801.
The Quad Cities Community Foundation is accepting contributions to the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund to support organizations that are meeting the needs of those affected by flooding.
The fund was created in the fall of 2016 so the foundation could provide flexible support to ensure the survival of organizations serving people impacted by disasters—natural or man-made—who were vulnerable populations before the disaster occurred. You can donate at qccommunityfoundation.org.
Whitey's Ice Cream also is supporting businesses and residents affected by donating all proceeds from the sale of Mississippi Mud ice cream through May 17 to relief efforts. The ice cream was created after the 1993 flood.