Nikki and Jessie White always dreamed of opening a diner.

"I just didn't expect it to happen the way that it happened. But, here I am," Nikki White said.

Before he could see their dream come true, Jessie White died from a rare autoimmune disease. When the opportunity arose to open a restaurant, his widow took a leap of faith in his honor.

Jethro's Diner is located at 905 15th Ave. in East Moline. The building previously housed the Chuckwagon, Sharon's and most recently, Damien's Rib Haven. It neighbors Olde Town Bakery, which is partnering with Jethro's on several dishes.

White, of Colona, does not yet have an opening date but held a soft opening on March 23. It was so successful, she ran out of food. Jessie would be proud, she said.

"He would love all this attention," she said.

The man behind the name

At 25, Jessie White started having pain when he walked. After years of doctor visits, he got the news: He was triple-positive for autoimmune disorders. The biggest, and most concerning, was lupus antiphospholipid syndrome (APS).

"Basically, your immune system attacks your blood and turns it into concrete consistency," Nikki said. "Over the years, he had nearly 100 different angiograms and stints done to try and save the blood flow to his legs."

By April 2017, one of his legs was amputated above the knee and the other was scheduled for amputation. Doctors warned him he never would be able to function like he used to. Being a hard worker all his life, White said, the news was hard to take.

"It was all this never, never stuff," she said.

But the two were not giving up hope.

In doing their research, the Whites came across Dream Team Prosthetics LLC, an Oklahoma-based company that specializes in prosthetics for bi-lateral amputees. The team gave Jessie tips for preparing for his new reality. In November 2017, the second amputation was performed.

"Immediately, all the pain was gone," she said. "When he had his legs, they were dying, and it was super painful."

About six weeks later, Dream Team fitted him for foreshortened prostheses, or "stubbies." The prostheses are shorter than normal to allow the person wearing them to adapt. White described them as the "training wheels" of the prosthetic world.

Once he was comfortable, Jessie started working out five days a week to keep his body in shape. A few months later, he was ready to go back to work. Finding a job was difficult.

"Even though he was perfectly capable of doing the jobs he had done before, people would look at him and assume he couldn't," Nikki said.

He finally found work at Sears Seating in Davenport, where he ran the floor.

"If you talk to anybody there, they always said he was the best worker," she said. "He always just dealt with things and just took them. We were a heck of a team."

But the hurdles kept coming. In December 2020, they learned his APS had spread. There was little doctors could do.

Jessie was told he had a set time left to live. The only person he told was his wife, and he continued going to work and living as normally as possible. He died May 14, 2022, at the age of 40.

A new beginning

In January, Nikki got a phone call, asking if she wanted to buy a restaurant in East Moline. It didn't take her long to say yes.

"I knew that's what he wanted. He never wanted me to be miserable or sad," she said. "I have so much love from him, I just have to give it back."

In Jessie's honor, she called the restaurant Jethro's — an ode to his childhood nickname. The inside of the diner is decorated with photos of Jessie, and a large jukebox keeps music flowing throughout.

When she got keys to the building, the seats were covered in a blue vinyl. Jessie's former co-workers at Sears Seating found out and donated new vinyl for the booths in his memory.

While he is the inspiration behind the name, he also is the inspiration behind the concept.

"He was never boring or basic, and I knew when I opened a diner it could not be boring or basic," Nikki said. "It could not be something you could find on every corner. It had to stand out like he did."

The other standout at Jethro's Diner is the menu. White is serving traditional diner food but with her own spin. The "glazed and confused" burger is served with a glazed donut for a bun. On the breakfast menu, "that's nuts" is three pancakes covered in peanut butter, Nutella and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.

White plans to be open seven days a week and 24 hours a day on Friday and Saturday. Late-night options in the area are lacking, she said, and she hopes to tap into that market.

"I have seven bars right here on this strip and then I have the Rust Belt less than a mile away," she said. "When those artists get done, they have no food options."

White expects to announce the grand opening of Jethro's on her Facebook page.