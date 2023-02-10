The chance of spring flooding in the Quad-Cities is 50/50, but the National Weather Service says more rain and snow have a better chance.

Senior Service Hydrologist Matt Wilson said in a webinar Thursday that the risk for flooding is slightly above normal for the Mississippi River basin and near normal across the region. The big risk factors, as always, are the rate of snow melt to the north and additional snow and rain in coming weeks.

“This has been a fairly warm year for us,” Wilson said. “But (there has) also been slightly above normal amounts of precipitation.”

Since Dec. 1, the region has been sitting two-to-four degrees above average. Warmer temps have warmed the ground, and frost depths are ranging between 2 and 10 inches. A shallow frost, which is anything less than 12 inches, has the potential to thaw early in the season and allow the snow melt and rain to infiltrate, which will limit run off.

“That should mitigate a lot of the potential flood,” Wilson said.

As for temperatures, Quad-Citians can expect normal conditions. But models are showing trends leaning toward higher-than-average precipitation, especially toward the end of February. Whether that comes in the form of rain or snow depends on the temperature.

In the Quad-Cities over the long range, there is a 25% chance of major flooding, but Wilson said the more likely scenario is a 50% chance of moderate flooding at Lock & Dam 15 in the Quad-Cities.

"Those are pretty near to historical averages," he said.

In Muscatine and DeWitt, there is a 50% chance of minor flooding. The good news, Wilson said, is this is near the historic average.

“This is not an over-the-top flood year. This is a pretty average threat," he said.