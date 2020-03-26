Weekly jobless claims surge in Iowa, Illinois as coronavirus idles workers

Reynolds said she took the extraordinary action in activating the public health response and recovery aspects of the state disaster emergency plan to slow the community spread of the virus that already has resulted in one death triggered 145 known confirmed cases and likely will grow in the future.

The extraordinary order imposed restrictions on gatherings larger than 10 people, restaurants, bars, fitness centers, adult day cares, casinos and a number of other Iowa businesses until the end March 31 unless it gets changed or extended. She has stopped short, however, of instituting a shelter in place order that would halt all but essential business.

Dave Swenson, an economist and professor at Iowa State University, called Thursday’s numbers “unprecedented” for a one-week spike.

He said the average Iowa monthly unemployment during the Great Recession, so 2007 to 2009, increased to 47,000, and Iowa just saw nearly 42,000 claims filed last week alone.

“So just a weekly unemployment that we just had with new claims was not that far off from the total unemployment that we realized during the Great Recession. So that’s a heck of a number,” he said.