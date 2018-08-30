Portillo's officials announced Thursday it will officially open a Davenport restaurant in 2019.
The fast-casual restaurant chain, known for Chicago-style hot dogs and Italian beef, unveiled more plans for a restaurant, complete with a design rendering with a "Welcome to Davenportillo's" sign. It'll be the company's first Iowa location, located across from Costco Wholesale, between the intersections of 53rd Street and Elmore Avenue, and 53rd and Lorton Avenue.
While rezoning has been approved and plans have been moving through City Hall, Portillo's had yet to officially commit to the location until the Thursday announcement. The restaurant will be a part of the new Hanlin's Creek development, which could also include other restaurants and retail stores.
"Portillo's is fortunate enough to have a devoted fan base throughout the country, who love to weigh in on our upcoming restaurant locations," CEO Keith Kinsey said in the release. "As a Moline native, it has been especially exciting to hear from our vocal supporters in the Quad Cities. We would especially like to thank Christopher Glass, who created the Facebook fan page Bring Portillo’s to the Quad Cities. Our team is excited to make this location a reality for thousands of Portillo's devotees."
More than 60 residents neighboring the proposed development have voiced concerns about flooding, increased traffic and safety hazards. But thousands of Quad-City residents have been pleading for a Portillo's on social media for years.
Once complete, company officials said the restaurant will feature a diner-themed interior, drawing inspiration from decor of the 1950s and '60s. The 9,000-square foot restaurant will seat more than 200 people, plus include an outdoor patio and a double-lane drive-thru.
Fans can register for a chance to attend a sneak peek training meal prior to the opening and receive updates on the Portillo’s Davenport location by signing up at www.portillos.com/davenport.
Portillo's began in 1963 when Dick Portillo invested $1,100 into a small trailer to open a hot dog stand in Villa Park, Illinois. Now, Portillo's operates restaurants in more than 50 locations across several states, according to the release.
Developer William Torchia, who spearheaded Portillo’s opening in Peoria last spring, has been leading the multi-tenant commercial project.