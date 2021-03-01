Welcome to Iowa, a state in need of a new slogan

“I think it’s always a good idea to put a new face and a fresh coat of paint,” said Bisignano. “I’d like to see Iowans design this. I don’t think it ought to be a Madison Avenue design. I think it ought to get real Iowans talking about Iowa and how very simply we want to welcome people to the state. Personally, if I had my way, it would be people under 21. I would want the young people to come up with it and they had a piece of it.”

Steve Gent of the Iowa Department of Transportation said Iowa currently has 68 welcome signs at entry points along interstate, primary and U.S. highways — 13 that are 16-feet-by-14-feet overhead or side-mounted interstate signs and 55 that are 8-feet-by-7-feet signs — all but one with the message: “The people of Iowa welcome you” along with the image of the sun, a “green, slashy stripe with the word Iowa in cursive letters and Fields of Opportunities.” The only exception is a welcome sign entering Clinton via U.S. 30 that has a locally generated message, he noted.

“Any time anybody is coming into Iowa on a primary highway they’re going to see one of these ‘Welcome to Iowa’ signs,” he said.

