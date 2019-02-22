Wells Fargo will close its branch location on North Main Street in Davenport this spring.
The branch, 1618 N. Main St., will close at noon May 15, said Steve Carlson, regional vice president of corporate communications.
"This is not an easy decision or one we take lightly," Carlson said. "We continually evaluate our branch network and make adjustments based on customer use, market factors, economic trends and competitor actions. This process leads to both expansion and closures."
He said Wells Fargo is consolidating its North Main and downtown Davenport branches. The locations at 104 W. 2nd St. and 707 E. Kimberly Road will remain open.
"There will be no change in how customer accounts are handled," he said. "Wells Fargo offers many convenient ways to bank, whether in branches or by using our wide range of digital capabilities."
Wells Fargo took over the building on North Main in 2000, after acquiring Brenton Banks, said Carlson. The company plans to sell the building.
Carlson said employees can apply for other positions within the company, and Wells Fargo will offer job search resources and other support "to assist team members transitioning to the next phase of their careers."