Wells Fargo is dealing with system issues, which have led to customers experiencing problems with online and mobile banking.
A company spokesperson said smoke was detected following routine maintenance procedures, causing a power shutdown at one facility. Wells Fargo is restoring services as soon as possible, according to a spokesperson on Twitter.
"We're experiencing a systems issue that is causing intermittent outages, and we're working to restore services as soon as possible," the company posted on Twitter.
Wells Fargo officials apologized to customers experiencing issues with online banking and the mobile app.
—Times staff