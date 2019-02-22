“WellSpire” is the name of the new entity formed by the partnership of WesleyLife of Johnston, Iowa, and Genesis Health System of Davenport, officials said Friday.
The partnership, announced last month, will strengthen a common mission to pave the way for older adults in the Quad-Cities to lead healthy, fulfilling lives that focus on purpose and well-being.
“The name ‘WellSpire’ is derived from the words ‘well’ and ‘inspire,’ and our choosing of those two words was very deliberate in terms of our goals for the new organization,” Rob Kretzinger, CEO of WesleyLife, said.
“In everything we strive to accomplish on behalf of those we serve, WesleyLife encourages residents, clients, participants, and team members to be mindful of their well-being. And the Genesis mission — to provide compassionate, quality health services to all those in need — is an important component of that name as well.”
As WesleyLife brings its 72 years of experience and expertise serving older adults to Genesis Health System’s existing senior living portfolio, the forming of WellSpire creates an opportunity for the joined organizations to serve senior markets in both Iowa and Illinois through a comprehensive health and wellness network.
Initial plans for WellSpire include:
• Developing, in the short-term, a new senior living community in the Bettendorf, Iowa, area, with site selection to be announced soon
• In the longer-term, developing a new senior living community in the Moline market
• Identifying physical changes, expansions, or new developments to be made to the Genesis properties of Illini Restorative Care and Crosstown Square apartments in Silvis, and Westwing Place in DeWitt as all will be transitioned to the auspices of WellSpire
• Through the lens of transforming the aging experience, determining additional opportunities for development or redevelopment.