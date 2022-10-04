"We're really holding our own:" Area leaders discuss strategies for growing Iowa

Community leaders are looking for a way forward for the state of Iowa.

The Vision to Vitality Conference was conducted by the Iowa Business Council at the Eastern Iowa Community College Urban Campus in downtown Davenport Tuesday afternoon. The goal of the symposium was to gather information, tips and strategies for growing the region by attracting and retaining talent.

Established in 1985, the council is comprised of 20 CEOs and executives in the top employers in the state. Members work together to find solutions to leadership, research and advocacy at both the state and local level. Speaking Tuesday were community leaders who lent their insight to how the local community is grappling with statewide problems.

Executive director Joe Murphy addressed a number of concerns statewide with "apples to apples" comparisons to other states.

"The general point remains that we are competitive in some areas, but not in others," he said.

In regard to economic growth, Murphy said Iowa stands firm. The gross state product is ranked 30th in the country but stays consistent with a value of $195 billion.

"We're really holding our own, particularly when you think about extreme weather events that have happened over the last few years," he said.

Iowa is also holding its own in regard to manufacturing. It ranks among the top five states for manufacturing growth, Murphy said.

"We're able to weather economic hardships much better than the rest of the country. That was the problem in 2008-2009 economic crisis," he said.

Workforce is an area where the state is struggling, however. Murphy said one way the business council has been able to combat that problem is by enhancing work-based learning opportunities for high schoolers. In 2020, only 121 of Iowa's 453 high schools had programs that allowed students to earn school credit for working. Last year, the number of programs jumped to 329.

"That is awesome progress," he said. "This is the future of how we will build a talented and successful pipeline."

John Deere Vice President Jerred Pauwels spoke during the symposium and highlighted the programs Deere has initiated to help combat the labor crisis. Pauwels said there are 7,000 Deere employees in the Quad-City area, but the population is declining and those who are here are aging.

One program Deere has found success in is Skillbridge, which allows members of the armed forces to finish their commitment with their branch with jobs at Deere.

"Workforce is the challenge," he said. "There's a tremendous need for technicians who can fix things."

Ellen Bluth, vice chancellor for Workforce and Economic Development at the college said continuing the talent pipeline is a top priority. Increasing opportunities affordably and accessibly has been the challenge, she said.

"We're seeing more individuals question the value of a higher education," she said.

To get around this, college officials are expanding career awareness and working with local high schools to help students learn the value of work-based learning.

At Shive-Hattery, this is a priority, too.

Vice president/director Cory Satterfield said last year the firm employed 11 interns. Of those, three were able to join the firm full time.

"In that internship program, we try and identify local talent that has gone off to college and give them an option for work when they come back from school," he said.

In stark contrast to Iowa's success in manufacturing, the diversity rate is abysmal, Murphy said. Iowa ranks 45th for ethnic diversity.

"This is an extreme challenge for us when you think about our population," he said. "If it weren't for immigration into our state over the last 10 years, Iowa would have lost population."

This problem did not crop up overnight, he said. Two-thirds of Iowa's 99 counties reached peak population by 1950. It is also the only state whose population has not doubled since 1900.

"We need to think creatively about how we can recruit new people into this state," he said.

He's not the only one who thinks so. Chris Caves, vice president of business and economic growth with the Quad Cities Chamber, said investments in technology have to be made even though the workers are not there -- the job still is. Locally, six businesses were awarded $2 million in grants for tech-based upgrades.

Pauwels said Deere is facing the same problem. The pressure to meet the demand is consuming, and companies are having to turn to automated services to accomplish tasks.

"The application of technology to do more with less is a tremendous demand," he said.

Turning to the future, the economic outlook is positive, with the employment rate now matching January 2020 numbers. But, the labor force has dropped by 38,200 people.

“That’s a hugely concerning number for us," Murphy said.