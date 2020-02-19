Western Illinois University adds second degree minor to its budding cannabis curriculum

Putting the core classes of the minor online, as well as exploring how many electives to make available, means the minor will be available to students at the Macomb and Quad-Cities campuses, as well as out-of-state students.

“We’re hoping this minor, while unique, will help educate others about cannabis use and help normalize it in a way to break down some of that stigma that has been around its use,” Haynes said.

WIU is addressing a growing industry in the state and “as the industry expands, we just see this as an opportunity to offer the background and skills to work in the industry,” she said.

“We foresee this as a program that would be interesting to students who are looking into political science or social justice issues, or maybe they’re looking into getting into the cannabis business side.”

