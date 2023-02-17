Starting and succeeding in business is a tall order. When cities offer grants, loans and other incentives, taking the risk becomes more attractive.

The job of economic development directors is to find and attract businesses. In the Quad-Cities region, each municipality offers a variety of options to stimulate growth and attract entrepreneurs and/or those looking to expand.

Here are the programs currently on the table in Bettendorf, Davenport, Moline, Rock Island and LeClaire.

Bettendorf

The city partners with the Downtown Bettendorf Organization to offer a facade grant program and an interior upgrade program for businesses in the downtown corridor, said Economic Development Director Jeff Reiter.

Property owners, or those leasing the space, can apply for grants of up to $15,000 for each program.

In addition, Reiter said, the city regularly works with the Bi-State Regional Commission to offer low-interest loans to businesses. But aside from the interior and exterior upgrade programs, the city does not offer grants.

"As far as true small business grants in Bettendorf, it would have to come as a budgeted expenditure in the city's budget, and the city would have to essentially fund a grant program," he said.

With the budget already spoken for and the amount of development occurring already fairly high, the city works with what it has, he said. Trying to find support for small and mid-sized businesses is a daily challenge, he said. That's why the city often reaches out to community partners for help.

"I like to think of the city of Bettendorf as a great conduit to finding as many resources as possible," Reiter said. “I pride myself here in Bettendorf, if (the city) doesn’t work out and we cannot find a location for a business owner to locate here ... I think we do a great job regionally of talking amongst the economic development staff to find them a place in a neighboring city."

Local incentives are offered, but tax increment financing is generally not one of them, he said. A TIF is usually reserved for large-scale projects that align with the council's goals for the city. They can take a variety of forms but most common is a rebate system. Once a developer completes a project, for instance, the city might rebate some of the new taxes it produces.

"You do what you say you're going to do, and the city will rebate the taxes you pay on the development," he said.

This is primarily seen in the northeast part of the city. Bettendorf has been "very judicious" with TIF dollars, Reiter said, adding he fields calls from developers regularly but fewer than 10% are related information to TIFs.

"We're very blessed in Bettendorf to have tremendous growth," he said.

That growth, however, can have a downfall. Many cities benefit from Community Development Block Grants (CDBG). The federal funds are targeted at infrastructure, economic development, housing, public services, and other things. The grants are tracked via census growth, and the city must be designated as an entitlement city to qualify.

Based on Bettendorf's strong growth, it does not qualify. Other cities, including Moline, Rock Island and Davenport, regularly take advantage of CDBG funding.

Davenport

Federal grants are a big factor in funding Davenport's small business loan program.

Susanne Knutsen, the city's economic development manager, said the purpose of the program is job creation. It offers up to $30,000 for each 40 hours of weekly work that becomes available.

The loan has a 2% interest rate, but once the jobs are created, 25% of the loan is forgivable. The program is one of the city's most popular, she said. Last year, about $800,000 in small business loans were granted.

Davenport also uses tax incentive programs, one being the urban revitalization tax exemption, which offers exemptions on the increase in property taxes that result from improvements. It's typically offered in 10-year increments.

The TIF program also is used in Davenport but generally for larger projects, Knutsen said.

A recent example is Fair Oaks Foods, a bacon-making facility coming to Davenport next year. The city offered the company a 60% tax rebate on the project's increased value over a 15-year period. The city also paid upfront for a $1.1 million on-site pre-treatment facility, which is to be subtracted from the TIF rebates, according to previous reporting.

Moline

Moline is making a massive investment in small businesses with the kick off of its BOOST (Business Owner Occupied Stabilization Transformation) program. Using funds secured as part of the American Rescue Plan (ARPA), the city has set aside $1.1 million to provide forgivable loans to spur new business growth.

At the kick-off meeting on Feb. 6, more than 180 interested individuals were in attendance, said Community & Economic Development Director Ryan Hvitlok. Along with the loans, the program will offer education and mentorship for first-time entrepreneurs.

“BOOST really showed there's a hunger out there in our business community," he said.

Home-based business and food truck owners are eligible for up to $35,000. Brick-and-mortar businesses could receive a loan for up to $80,000, he said. The amount each receives is based on a variety of incentives the owners choose. The money is intended to be used for general assistance, which can range from marketing, signs, equipment, rent or building improvements.

At the city's rollout meeting, one of the most popular questions was if the money could be used to purchase property. Hvitlok said it cannot, but once the property is secured, the business owner may choose to use the loan to help pay the mortgage or rent.

This question was especially popular for those looking to expand, he said. If they are willing to start their business in a specific area, the city sweetens the pot.

"We have had a lot of people that are interested in the fact that we offer some additional incentives if you go in a targeted corridor," he said, including the Illinois Route 92, Avenue of the Cities and SouthPark Mall areas.

Businesses may be eligible for an additional $10,000 if they choose those areas, he said. Additional incentives are available to companies that create new jobs.

Those interested in Moline's offerings must have a complete business plan and evidence of how they will spend the money. Applications are due on the last day of every month and will be reviewed the following month. The first of the loans will come out in April and all are available on a first come, first served basis, he said.

When the program initially was set up, city officials estimated it would help 25-30 businesses, and the fund total would be divided over four years.

Due to the overwhelming response, council "front-end loaded" the program with the full $1.1 million, Hvitlok said. As for BOOST's fate next year, he said, the council is supportive and open to replenishing it.

"We have heard loud and clear from them that if there is success, they are open to looking at other avenues to fund this in the future," he said.

Additionally, the city has multiple long-standing incentives, such as the facade improvement program and sales tax exemption on building materials for construction in enterprise zones, he said. Moline also has multiple TIF Districts.

The city is looking at the possibly of creating an Illinois Route 92 TIF. The proposed boundaries would be from 46th Street to 55th Street, 16th Avenue and a portion of River Drive near Ben Butterworth Parkway and a portion of 5th Avenue between 54th Street and 55th Street.

Parr Instruments, located at 211 53rd Street, would be within the TIF boundaries. The company, which has been in Moline for 112 years, has plans to expand.

“One of the major reasons for this TIF is to facilitate Parr Instruments redevelopment plans,” Hvitlok said at recent city council meeting.

He said Parr's growth could be a booster for attracting more businesses to the area. In 2022, the company celebrated a record $36 million in sales.

Rock Island

The Commercial and Industrial Revolving Loan Fund (CIRLF) offers low-interest funding to businesses involved with job creation and business expansion.

"That program tends to be a good fit for larger businesses that are adding on quite a few jobs," said Miles Brainard, community and economic development director.

The money comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, HUD, and comes with strings attached, he said. In the past, the money has been used for a facade improvement program and a matching grant program for commercial improvements like signs, brickwork or awnings. For more complex developments, the city has done agreements based on TIF.

For small businesses, Brainard said, "It's never just about anything the city itself might have available."

The Development Association of Rock Island (DARI), Bi-State Regional Commission as well as state and federal programs are crucial.

"The main thing we try to do is, whenever anybody comes to us with a full business plan and a good idea, we try to connect them not to just what we have to offer ... so that anyone who comes to us has a full smorgasbord of options," he said.

There are many inquiries by those interested in starting a business in Rock Island, but Brainard said such interest is not an accurate measure of success. After inquiring, many find there are federal and state programs that offer them more incentives. And, just because people ask, does not mean they move on to an application.

"We don't want to waste people's time going toward a program that may not work for them," he said.

Recently, Rock Island has secured ARPA funding that it hopes to turn into new programs aimed at assisting small business. Those proposals are still in draft form, he said, but will be coming in the next few months.

LeClaire

In an effort to fill vacant buildings, LeClaire has started a Fill-the-Store-Front program that pairs with its existing Urban Revitalization Program. Funded through the city's automated traffic enforcement program, goals include adding to the city's retail offerings, enhancing the tax base and reducing the number of vacant lots and buildings.

Qualifications include:

The building or lost must be vacant for at least one year

Must be commercial property in URA Zone C or G

Must apply and receive tax abatement from Urban Revitalization Program

Must increase taxable value of building by at least 25%

Funding then is awarded based on the amount the project raised property value. A value increase of $500,000, for instance, would result in a reimbursement grant for 20% of the total cost of the project. An increase of $1.5 million results in a 10% max grant and a $2 million increase makes the business eligible for a 5% grant.

The Urban Revitalization Program awards tax exemption based on the type of project and what is done. Residential improvements must raise the value by 10% and commercial improvements by 15% in order to qualify.

Like many others, LeClaire has utilized TIF funding in a variety of ways. Most recently, the city entered an agreement with Fareway Foods, which is set to open a grocery store this summer. When the store pays property taxes, it will get receive 80% of the new increment for 15 years, plus $400,000 paid out in two installments: $200,000 at completion and $200,000 after five years, said LeClaire City Administrator Dennis Bockenstedt.

At one time, TIF was used frequently in the city, he said, but the council has recently been more selective with its policy.