What does the future hold for NorthPark Mall? Davenport officials are studying zoning changes to aid revitalization.

"It’s a big enough parcel that (redevelopment) will have to be done over time," Alderman JJ Condon, at-large said. "And to spend a bunch of money on a consultant to come in and tell us what it’s supposed to be when we’re finished, I don’t think anybody has that foresight yet. Better to help to cultivate an environment where the marketplace can go in there and succeed than for us to tell them exactly what it needs to be."

The city, though, would still retain the ability to restrict certain development within the new zoning district. For example, drive-thru facilities, apartments, townhouses and duplexes would be allowed by special use, which requires review and approval by the city's Zoning Board of Adjustment, which could place additional conditions on the proposed development, including but not limited to hours of operation, setback from other property, screening and landscaping.

"The rezoning opens up some uses that weren’t there," Spiegel said of the additional of residential units. "It does create some boundaries, though. We have some great single-family homes around (the mall property). We don’t want to take this very valuable real estate and turn it into a great single-family neighborhood. That seems like a lost opportunity. But, is there an opportunity for duplexes and townhomes on the edge?"